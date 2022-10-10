When does Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 end and Act 3 begin?

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 is coming to an end, and players only have a few weeks left to complete their battlepasses before it is replaced by a new one. On August 23, Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 was published alongside the 5.04 patch. The update introduced a brand new battlepass, the Champions 2022 Bundle, crosshair customization options, and numerous other minor changes.

Unlike Act 1, the ongoing Act made no substantial changes to the game. The most recent 5.06 patch introduced some changes to the Pearl map, but in general, the gameplay quality has increased. Additionally, Act 2 also saw a minor rank reset. Valorant has had 5 episodes so far, each of them with three Acts.

Although the second Act of Episode 5 is still in progress, it will soon come to an end, signaling the beginning of the third and final Act of Episode 5. Fans are excited about this update since it is expected to bring substantial changes to the game. With Act 2 concluding, Valorant players are eager to learn more about the commencement date and content of Episode 5 Act 3.

When will Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 conclude?

While Riot Games is yet to declare an official end date for Valorant Episode 5 Act 2, we can make a fair prediction based on this Act's battlepass. The Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass will end on October 17, 2022, implying that the current Act will also end on that day.

Start date for Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3

Unless Riot Games decides to prolong this Act's battlepass, Episode 5 Act 3 is expected to be available on October 18, 2022. Furthermore, the upcoming Act is rumored to introduce a new Agent named Varun Batra, a brand new battlepass, and a slew of additional improvements to the game, including a possible rework of the Fracture map.

While no specifics are currently available, Riot teased the upcoming Agent through Valorant's official Twitter handle earlier today.

Varun Batra (codenamed Agent 21) is expected to arrive in the forthcoming Act 3 update. The new Agent will be a Controller with 'water-bending powers', according to reports. This is consistent with the name 'Varun,' which was inspired by the Hindu God Varuna, who is thought to have command over the oceans. This is quite likely, given Varun Batra's status as an Indian agent.

Pearl, a map situated in a glass dome underwater, was added to the game with the Episode 5 Act 1 update. With so many references to water and seas in Episode 5, Act 3 is expected to introduce Varun Batra, the Agent who can control water.

According to a recent leak, his abilities include Vision Taker, Tartarus Pit, Bubble (Signature ability), and Golem (Ultimate ability).

Bubble, Batra's signature ability, prevents bullets from going through it while obstructing enemy vision at the same time. As a Controller, this ability should act as a smoke cover. Additionally, Vision Taker is a wall-like ability that causes foes to be temporarily warped as they pass through it.

His Tartarus Pit ability may be used to deploy a field that slows players down. A doll that can be hurled onto the map will most likely be his ultimate ability. This will heal allies within a certain radius while dealing decay damage to opponents.

