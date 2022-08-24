Create

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant&#039;s Episode 5 Act 2 introduces a brand new Battlepass with 55 tiers of premium and free rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Sharmila Ganguly
Modified Aug 24, 2022 05:10 PM IST

Riot Games has certainly kept things fresh for Valorant fans worldwide by introducing new elements to the game every now and then. The game welcomes a new Act every two months, and a new Episode every six months, bringing with them a plethora of new cosmetics, map and Agent changes, collections, and more.

With the start of Episode 5: Dimension Act 2, players now get to grab a brand new Battlepass, featuring three new weapon collections, loads of Radianite points, player cards, buddies, and more.

youtube-cover

Alongside the Battlepass, players can also purchase the exclusive limited-time weapon collection, Champions 2022 bundle, at 6167 Valorant Points. This bundle includes a Phantom skin, a Butterfly Knife, a Spray, Player Card, and Buddy, representing the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 event.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: All Battlepass premium and free rewards

The road to Champions continues with Patch 5.04 and the start of Episode 5 Act II. riot.com/3AHrmnk https://t.co/TOJRUSfzHZ

As expected, Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 will feature a premium Battlepass, offering 50 tiers of rewards for players willing to shell out 1000 Valorant Points. However, those who don't wish to spend points can still avail the free rewards from the Battlepass, including a free Sheriff skin, by maxing it out.

Valorant's newest Battlepass will also include an Epilogue, which will include 5 extra tiers, offering 30 Radianite Points and some cosmetics. The premium version will come with an XP boost, helping players reach the highest tier faster. Listed below are the rewards that players can earn through this Act's Battlepass.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Tier 1-5 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Piedra Del Sol Ghost
  2. Crunch The Numbers Buddy
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. Garden Of Heroes: Jett Card
  5. Premiere Collision Classic

Free

  1. Turret Schema Card
  2. Extra Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Tier 6-10 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. No Sentinels Spray
  2. Immortalized Spray
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. KAY/O K.O Card
  5. Immortalized Guardian

Free

  1. Episode 5 // 2 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Tier 11-15 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Garden Of Heroes: Sage Card
  2. Hide The Pain, Brimstone Spray
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. Apple A Day Buddy
  5. Piedra Del Sol Bucky

Free

  1. 10 Radianite Points
  2. Mid Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Tier 16-20 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Premiere Collision Marshal
  2. Meet Your Main Card
  3. Unamused Chamber Spray
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Immortalized Stinger

Free

  1. I've Been Hit Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Tier 21-25 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Phoenix Rise Spray
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. Anansi Buddy
  4. Let Me In Spray
  5. Piedra Del Sol Phantom

Free

  1. Spike Showdown Card
  2. 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Tier 26-30 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Very Sneaky Spray
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. You're Here Spray
  4. Garden Of Heroes: Omen Card
  5. Premiere Collision Ares

Free

  1. White Snake Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Tier 31-35 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Piedra Del Sol Card
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. Completely Cracked Buddy
  4. Piedra Del Sol Spray
  5. Piedra Del Sol Judge

Free

  1. 10 Radianite Points
  2. Clean Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Tier 36-40 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Raze Has Range Spray
  2. Kitsune Mask Buddy
  3. Pearl District: Sanctuary Card
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Premiere Collision Bulldog

Free

  1. Guess That's It Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Tier 41-45 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. 10 Radianite Points
  2. Garden of Heroes: Phoenix Card
  3. Blasting Away Spray
  4. Choose Your Match Spray
  5. Immortalized Vandal

Free

  1. Magic Hummingbird Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Tier 46-50 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Hehehehehe Spray
  2. Kiss The Frog Buddy
  3. Pearl District: Seascape Card
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Obsidiana

Free

  1. Immortalized Sheriff
  2. Rising Tide Card

Epilogue rewards (Free)

  1. Apple A Day Buddy
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. KAY/O K.O. Card

The brand new Battlepass is currently available in Valorant, with all of the rewards mentioned above.

