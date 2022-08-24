Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Riot Games has certainly kept things fresh for Valorant fans worldwide by introducing new elements to the game every now and then. The game welcomes a new Act every two months, and a new Episode every six months, bringing with them a plethora of new cosmetics, map and Agent changes, collections, and more.

With the start of Episode 5: Dimension Act 2, players now get to grab a brand new Battlepass, featuring three new weapon collections, loads of Radianite points, player cards, buddies, and more.

Alongside the Battlepass, players can also purchase the exclusive limited-time weapon collection, Champions 2022 bundle, at 6167 Valorant Points. This bundle includes a Phantom skin, a Butterfly Knife, a Spray, Player Card, and Buddy, representing the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 event.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: All Battlepass premium and free rewards

As expected, Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 will feature a premium Battlepass, offering 50 tiers of rewards for players willing to shell out 1000 Valorant Points. However, those who don't wish to spend points can still avail the free rewards from the Battlepass, including a free Sheriff skin, by maxing it out.

Valorant's newest Battlepass will also include an Epilogue, which will include 5 extra tiers, offering 30 Radianite Points and some cosmetics. The premium version will come with an XP boost, helping players reach the highest tier faster. Listed below are the rewards that players can earn through this Act's Battlepass.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Tier 1-5 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Piedra Del Sol Ghost Crunch The Numbers Buddy 10 Radianite Points Garden Of Heroes: Jett Card Premiere Collision Classic

Free

Turret Schema Card Extra Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Tier 6-10 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

No Sentinels Spray Immortalized Spray 10 Radianite Points KAY/O K.O Card Immortalized Guardian

Free

Episode 5 // 2 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Tier 11-15 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Garden Of Heroes: Sage Card Hide The Pain, Brimstone Spray 10 Radianite Points Apple A Day Buddy Piedra Del Sol Bucky

Free

10 Radianite Points Mid Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Tier 16-20 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Premiere Collision Marshal Meet Your Main Card Unamused Chamber Spray 10 Radianite Points Immortalized Stinger

Free

I've Been Hit Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Tier 21-25 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Phoenix Rise Spray 10 Radianite Points Anansi Buddy Let Me In Spray Piedra Del Sol Phantom

Free

Spike Showdown Card 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Tier 26-30 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Very Sneaky Spray 10 Radianite Points You're Here Spray Garden Of Heroes: Omen Card Premiere Collision Ares

Free

White Snake Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Tier 31-35 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Piedra Del Sol Card 10 Radianite Points Completely Cracked Buddy Piedra Del Sol Spray Piedra Del Sol Judge

Free

10 Radianite Points Clean Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Tier 36-40 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Raze Has Range Spray Kitsune Mask Buddy Pearl District: Sanctuary Card 10 Radianite Points Premiere Collision Bulldog

Free

Guess That's It Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Tier 41-45 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

10 Radianite Points Garden of Heroes: Phoenix Card Blasting Away Spray Choose Your Match Spray Immortalized Vandal

Free

Magic Hummingbird Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Tier 46-50 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Hehehehehe Spray Kiss The Frog Buddy Pearl District: Seascape Card 10 Radianite Points Obsidiana

Free

Immortalized Sheriff Rising Tide Card

Epilogue rewards (Free)

Apple A Day Buddy 10 Radianite Points 10 Radianite Points 10 Radianite Points KAY/O K.O. Card

The brand new Battlepass is currently available in Valorant, with all of the rewards mentioned above.

