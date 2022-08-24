Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Riot Games has certainly kept things fresh for Valorant fans worldwide by introducing new elements to the game every now and then. The game welcomes a new Act every two months, and a new Episode every six months, bringing with them a plethora of new cosmetics, map and Agent changes, collections, and more.
With the start of Episode 5: Dimension Act 2, players now get to grab a brand new Battlepass, featuring three new weapon collections, loads of Radianite points, player cards, buddies, and more.
Alongside the Battlepass, players can also purchase the exclusive limited-time weapon collection, Champions 2022 bundle, at 6167 Valorant Points. This bundle includes a Phantom skin, a Butterfly Knife, a Spray, Player Card, and Buddy, representing the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 event.
Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: All Battlepass premium and free rewards
As expected, Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 will feature a premium Battlepass, offering 50 tiers of rewards for players willing to shell out 1000 Valorant Points. However, those who don't wish to spend points can still avail the free rewards from the Battlepass, including a free Sheriff skin, by maxing it out.
Valorant's newest Battlepass will also include an Epilogue, which will include 5 extra tiers, offering 30 Radianite Points and some cosmetics. The premium version will come with an XP boost, helping players reach the highest tier faster. Listed below are the rewards that players can earn through this Act's Battlepass.
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- Piedra Del Sol Ghost
- Crunch The Numbers Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- Garden Of Heroes: Jett Card
- Premiere Collision Classic
Free
- Turret Schema Card
- Extra Title
Tier 6-10 rewards
Premium
- No Sentinels Spray
- Immortalized Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- KAY/O K.O Card
- Immortalized Guardian
Free
- Episode 5 // 2 Coin Buddy
Tier 11-15 rewards
Premium
- Garden Of Heroes: Sage Card
- Hide The Pain, Brimstone Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Apple A Day Buddy
- Piedra Del Sol Bucky
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Mid Title
Tier 16-20 rewards
Premium
- Premiere Collision Marshal
- Meet Your Main Card
- Unamused Chamber Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Immortalized Stinger
Free
- I've Been Hit Spray
Tier 21-25 rewards
Premium
- Phoenix Rise Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Anansi Buddy
- Let Me In Spray
- Piedra Del Sol Phantom
Free
- Spike Showdown Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 rewards
Premium
- Very Sneaky Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- You're Here Spray
- Garden Of Heroes: Omen Card
- Premiere Collision Ares
Free
- White Snake Buddy
Tier 31-35 rewards
Premium
- Piedra Del Sol Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Completely Cracked Buddy
- Piedra Del Sol Spray
- Piedra Del Sol Judge
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Clean Title
Tier 36-40 rewards
Premium
- Raze Has Range Spray
- Kitsune Mask Buddy
- Pearl District: Sanctuary Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Premiere Collision Bulldog
Free
- Guess That's It Spray
Tier 41-45 rewards
Premium
- 10 Radianite Points
- Garden of Heroes: Phoenix Card
- Blasting Away Spray
- Choose Your Match Spray
- Immortalized Vandal
Free
- Magic Hummingbird Buddy
Tier 46-50 rewards
Premium
- Hehehehehe Spray
- Kiss The Frog Buddy
- Pearl District: Seascape Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Obsidiana
Free
- Immortalized Sheriff
- Rising Tide Card
Epilogue rewards (Free)
- Apple A Day Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- KAY/O K.O. Card
The brand new Battlepass is currently available in Valorant, with all of the rewards mentioned above.