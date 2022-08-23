Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass: Every spray, playercard, and gun buddy coming to the game

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 will bring a ton of new content to the game in the form of new sprays, playercards, and gun buddies. The new Act will also introduce a brand new Battlepass and a novel skinline.
Valorant players do not have to wait much longer in order to jump into Act 2 and check out what the Battlepass offers, as the Battlepass/competitive queues for Act 1 are coming to a close.
Episode 5 Act 2 will be released on the same day as the end of the current Act, which is August 23, 2022. The new Battlepass will cost 1,000 VP and will be available with the release of the new update. This article will provide an in-depth look at all the new cosmetic items that will come with the all-new Battlepass.
All the sprays, playercards, and gun buddies in Valorant Episode 5 Act 2
Sprays
Sprays are temporary stickers that can be applied to any surface on the map. There are three types of sprays that players can equip before they get into the game: pre-round, during a round, and post-round.
Each spray will have unique animations, designs, and sound effects. Players can choose sprays that describe them best, as they are perfect for expressing one's individuality or for taunting one's opponents.
The Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass sprays that are coming to Valorant are as follows:
- Hehehehehe (Animated)
- Choose YourMatch
- Raze has Range
- Blasting Away
- Hide the Pain Brimstone
- I've Been Hit
- Let Me In
- No Sentinels
- Phoenix Rise
- Piedra del Sol
- Unamused Chamber
- Very Sneaky
- You Are Here
Playercards
Playercards will show up in the lobby, during a match, and on their profile. These cards are equippable images that will display an account's background image.
Valorant players already have a plethora of playercards to choose from. With the launch of Episode 5 Act 2, this collection is set to grow even larger. Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass will bring the following list of playercards to Valorant:
- Epilogue KAY/O K.O.
- Garden of Heroes Jett
- Garden of Heroes Omen
- Garden of Heroes Phoenix
- Garden of Heroes Sage
- KAY/O K.O.
- Meet Your Main
- Pearl District Sanctuary
- Pearl District Seascape
- Piedra del Sol
- Rising Tide
- Spike Showdown
- Turret Schema
Gun Buddies
Gun Buddies are cosmetic attachments that players can add to their weapons. This changes the weapon's appearance and gives it a unique touch. The complete list of gun buddies coming to Valorant with Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass is as follows:
- Anansi
- Apple a Day
- Completely Cracked
- Crunch the Numbers
- Ep 5 Act 2 Coin
- Epilogue Apple a Day
- Kiss the Frog
- Kitsune Mask
- Magic Hummingbird
- White Snake
Episode 5 Act 2 is due to launch in a few hours, and players will surely be eager to see the new cosmetics and features that Riot has added to the Battlepass.