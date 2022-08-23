Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass: Every spray, playercard, and gun buddy coming to the game

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 will bring a ton of new content to the game in the form of new sprays, playercards, and gun buddies. The new Act will also introduce a brand new Battlepass and a novel skinline.

Valorant players do not have to wait much longer in order to jump into Act 2 and check out what the Battlepass offers, as the Battlepass/competitive queues for Act 1 are coming to a close.

Episode 5 Act 2 will be released on the same day as the end of the current Act, which is August 23, 2022. The new Battlepass will cost 1,000 VP and will be available with the release of the new update. This article will provide an in-depth look at all the new cosmetic items that will come with the all-new Battlepass.

All the sprays, playercards, and gun buddies in Valorant Episode 5 Act 2

Sprays

Sprays are temporary stickers that can be applied to any surface on the map. There are three types of sprays that players can equip before they get into the game: pre-round, during a round, and post-round.

Each spray will have unique animations, designs, and sound effects. Players can choose sprays that describe them best, as they are perfect for expressing one's individuality or for taunting one's opponents.

The Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass sprays that are coming to Valorant are as follows:

Hehehehehe (Animated)

Choose YourMatch

Raze has Range

Blasting Away

Hide the Pain Brimstone

I've Been Hit

Let Me In

No Sentinels

Phoenix Rise

Piedra del Sol

Unamused Chamber

Very Sneaky

You Are Here

Playercards

Playercards will show up in the lobby, during a match, and on their profile. These cards are equippable images that will display an account's background image.

Valorant players already have a plethora of playercards to choose from. With the launch of Episode 5 Act 2, this collection is set to grow even larger. Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass will bring the following list of playercards to Valorant:

Epilogue KAY/O K.O.

Garden of Heroes Jett

Garden of Heroes Omen

Garden of Heroes Phoenix

Garden of Heroes Sage

KAY/O K.O.

Meet Your Main

Pearl District Sanctuary

Pearl District Seascape

Piedra del Sol

Rising Tide

Spike Showdown

Turret Schema

Gun Buddies

Gun Buddies are cosmetic attachments that players can add to their weapons. This changes the weapon's appearance and gives it a unique touch. The complete list of gun buddies coming to Valorant with Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass is as follows:

Anansi

Apple a Day

Completely Cracked

Crunch the Numbers

Ep 5 Act 2 Coin

Epilogue Apple a Day

Kiss the Frog

Kitsune Mask

Magic Hummingbird

White Snake

Episode 5 Act 2 is due to launch in a few hours, and players will surely be eager to see the new cosmetics and features that Riot has added to the Battlepass.

