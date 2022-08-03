Best Valorant skin for each gun in Episode 5

Valorant is a tactical shooter based on the F2P model. This game has weapon skins unlike any other, ranging from realistic and futuristic to cartoonish and gothic. Players can choose to buy any skin from the store or the Night Market.

The developers at Riot Games often introduce a variety of new weapon skins. Some are relatively common, while others make up the rarest skins of the game. The skins may not increase a player's skill, but they go a long way in showing how committed one is to the game.

Note: This list is subjective, and one's favorite skin may not have made it here. The list does not invalidate the quality of other skins in any way.

Best Valorant skin for each gun

Classic

Spectrum Classic (Image via Valorantstrike)

The Spectrum collection was the game's first collaboration with singer/songwriter Zedd. The Classic skin offers an insane finisher, cool firing animation, and RGB lights. Players can also listen to Zedd's music when the inspect button is pressed.

Shorty

Genesis Shorty (Image via Valorantstrike)

The Genesis Shorty was released during Reflection Act 3, Battlepass. It has a gold finish with intricate detailing that players love. It was purchasable during Reflection: Act 3 for 500 VP.

Frenzy

RGX 11Z Pro Frenzy (Image via Valorantstrike)

The RGX 11Z PRO Frenzy is a modern and clean skin. There is a kill counter on the gun, and the weapon changes every time the player moves. The skin has a hefty price tag of 2175 VP.

Ghost

Recon Ghost (Image via Valorantstrike)

The Recon Ghost skin is familiar to players who have dabbled in other FPS games like Call of Duty. What makes this skin unique is that it will have a different attachment every time a player buys it from the shop. However, it comes with a price point of 1775 VP.

Sheriff

Reaver sheriff (Image via Valorantstrike)

The Reaver Sheriff has a unique reload animation with several colored variants to choose from. It also costs 1775 VP.

Stinger

Sovereign Stinger (Image via Valorantstrike)

The Sovereign Stinger skin looks angelic, with a white body and details of gold embellished with a blue gem. Players can choose to add VFX, SFX, and a finisher. The Stinger costs 1775 VP.

Spectre

Singularity Spectre (Image via Valorantstrike)

The Singularity Spectre is a weapon skin that is infused with the power of Radianite and is constantly deforming and reforming. It features a stunning equip animation and a finisher. The skin costs 2175 VP.

Bulldog

Nunca Olvidados Bulldog (Image via Valorantstrike)

Nunca Olvidados Bulldog is the most colorful Bulldog skin in the game. Derived from the Mexican phrase that means “never forgotten,” the skin is inspired by a Mexican holiday called 'Dia de los Muertos' or The Day of the Dead. The Bulldog skin costs 1275 VP.

Guardian

Ruination Guardian (Image via Valorantstrike)

The Ruination Guardian is the result of a collaboration between Valorant and League of Legends. It has a misty and dark aura and can be upgraded with SFX, VFX, animations, and effects. It costs 2175 VP.

Phantom

Oni Phantom (Image via Valorantstrike)

The Oni skinline is one of the first premium bundles that can be evolved. The Oni Phantom is the best skin for the weapon and costs 1775 VP. Unlike other skins, it has a traditional feel.

Vandal

Prime Vandal (Image via Valorntstrike)

The Prime Vandal sounds amazing when shooting and is one of the main reasons why people are attracted to it. It comes in three variants and costs 1775 VP.

Bucky

Radiant Crisis 001 Bucky (Image via Valorantstrike)

The Radiant Bucky is a comic book-styled skin from the Radant Crisis 001 Collection. The skin will set players back by 1775 VP. It has really good sound effects and an amazing kill banner.

Judge

DOT EXE Judge (Image via Valrantstrike)

Though the DOT EXE Judge skin is one of the first battle pass skins, there is still something special about it. Its style quotient is way off the charts, and it costs 1000 VP.

Ares

Infantry Ares (Image via Valoratstrike)

This skin is for Call of Duty aficionados, and has a distinct World War 2 feel to it. Although it does not have special animations, SFX, or VFX, the skin has excellent scope and weapon design. The Infantry Ares skin is obtainable through daily shop offers for 875 VP.

Odin

BlastX Odin (Image via Valorntstrike)

The BlastX Odin is a colorful skin reminiscent of Nerf Guns. The animation and 'last kill' effect looks fantastic, with the final kill wrapping up the enemies in a gift box. This skin can be obtained from daily shop offers for 2175 VP.

Marshal

Magepunk Marshal (Image via Valorantstrike)

The Magepunk Marshall skin comes with a beautiful combination of black, gold, and blue. The skin shoots lightning out of the weapon and can be upgraded like many other weapon skins on this list. It costs 1775 VP.

Operator

Elderflame Operator (Image via Valrantstrike)

The Elderflame Operator skin might be a bit distracting, but it is one of the best Operator skins in the game, replete with excellent animation and sound design. It has four variants, namely black, purple, red and blue, and costs 2475 VP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far