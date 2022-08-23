Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Crosshair guide: How to customize the color and lines of the reticle

Valorant will soon receive more customization options for its crosshair feature, letting players experience more diversity. Players will now be able to set the color of their crosshair as desired, aside from the default options. They can also tweak the lines of their crosshair's reticle once patch 5.04 finds its way into the game.

Patch 5.04 isn't going to be very eventful, as it will just bring a new Battle Pass, novel weapon collections, and minor changes. Earlier speculations that involved the addition of a new Agent have been refuted. Indian Agent Varun Batra will join Valorant Protocol at a later date, which is currently unknown.

Episode 5 Act 2 will reflect VCT 2022's final event, Valorant Champions 2022, as its base theme. The game will also host a timed-exclusive premium bundle representing the grand Champions 2022 event.

All you need to know about the upcoming crosshair customization options in Valorant

Patch 5.04 is scheduled to be deployed on August 23 (PDT) / August 24 (IST). Valorant's servers will be taken down for maintenance at 14:00 PDT on August 23. The update will be available for players to download and install after the internal maintenance period ends.

How to set a custom color for the crosshair after patch 5.04

With patch 5.04, one will be able to set any color from the spectrum using its Hex-Code, which is a six-digit RGB value.

Navigate to Settings > Crosshair > Primary, Aim Down Sights, or Sniper Scope.

Select the 'Custom' option in the dropdown list for color.

Enter the Hex-Code value of the desired color.

It is pertinent to note that if the Hex-Code one enters does not point towards any existing color, it will divert to the previously saved color.

How to independently tune the horizontal and vertical lines of a crosshair

Patch 5.04 will also introduce the ability to independently tweak the horizontal and vertical lines of a crosshair in Valorant. Earlier, changing the horizontal length would automatically affect the vertical value.

Players will now be able to create many more odd-looking crosshair types. This customization option will also let players create a more personalized aiming experience for themselves.

Navigate to Settings > Crosshair > Primary or Aim Down Sights > Inner/Outer Length.

Users can disable the middle chain icon to enable independent tuning.

There will be two sliders, the left representing the horizontal line and the right representing the vertical line.

What else can players tweak in the crosshair department?

Players will be able to save 15 crosshair profiles after patch 5.04 takes effect, which is well over the previous limit of 10 profiles. They will also be able to copy the crosshair profile of the player they spectate by entering a simple command in the in-game chat.

Riot Games strives to make Valorant's features as user-friendly as possible. The crosshair system tweaks are all welcome changes, and players will definitely have an easier time locating the best crosshair for themselves.

