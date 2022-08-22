When is Valorant patch 5.04 dropping this week with Episode 5 Act 2? Crosshair customization changes, Champions bundle, and more

Valorant's upcoming patch is expected to mark the beginning of a new Act in Episode 5 while simultaneously adding some interesting changes. Patch 5.04 includes some much-needed changes to the crosshair system, two Agent bug fixes, and some clarity on the game's transition to Unreal Engine 4.26.

The new patch is in beta testing, which is scheduled to end on August 22 at 11 AM PDT, and will drop in the global version soon after testing ends.

With Valorant Champions 2022 closing in, Riot Games would naturally want to promote the event in all possible ways. The upcoming Act is expected to host a theme related to Champions 2022, with a home screen reflecting the grand trophy and the in-game store hosting a premium weapons collection.

When is the new patch 5.04 dropping in Valorant, and what will it include?

Patch 5.04 is expected to become available in Valorant's global version on August 23, a day after the ongoing PBE phase ends. The ongoing Act will end on August 22, and Episode 5 Act 2 is expected to start on either August 23 or August 24.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT DM your duo and get in queue. There's just a couple more days before this Ranked Act ends. DM your duo and get in queue. There's just a couple more days before this Ranked Act ends. https://t.co/XlTFFTLpPN

Earlier, Riot Games announced the release date for the timed-exclusive Champions 2022 collection as August 23, which fits in perfectly with the expected release date for Patch 5.04.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! Flex more than just your skills with the new #VALORANTChampions collection.Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! Flex more than just your skills with the new #VALORANTChampions collection.Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! https://t.co/OGqZH2DvEH

Patch 5.04 will unfortunately not include any new in-game content that fans have been hoping for. However, it will add some much-needed changes to the crosshair system, guaranteed to increase the usability of the customization options.

Furthermore, two bugs involving Chamber and Yoru have been addressed with the patch. Players can destroy Chamber's Trademark with a melee weapon, which was prevented by a bug earlier. The patch will also fix another bug that caused Yoru's Gate Crash to leave its floor markers in the wrong locations.

If Episode 5 Act 2 starts in the next couple of days, patch 5.04 should also be responsible for introducing a new Battle Pass. The premium pass will include 50 tiers of rewards, possibly based on the theme of Valorant Champions 2022.

The Champions 2022 timed-exclusive bundle will also be accompanied by a free Event Pass, including seven tiers of exciting rewards. Furthermore, players will see a brand new home screen, decorated map locations in-game, and more.

mike² @Valorleaked This upcoming act is going to be so disappointing to so many. There is basically nothing. This upcoming act is going to be so disappointing to so many. There is basically nothing.

While Riot Games plans to pay tribute to the upcoming event via an in-game theme, fans may face huge disappointment when the new Act starts.

Alongside some exciting changes, the community expected Riot to drop a new Agent in the next couple of days. However, things don't seem to be turning out as anticipated.

Riot Games may release all the anticipated content after Valorant Champions ends on September 18. However, releasing significant features in between Acts is not something Riot regularly does.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi