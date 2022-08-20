Valorant patch 5.04: All expected updates, release date, and more

Valorant's upcoming patch will introduce some anticipated changes to the game's crosshair system, alongside two bug fixes involving Agents Yoru and Chamber.

Riot Games has backed Valorant up with a competent team that is constantly striving to deliver new content and relevant changes to the game's meta, thus keeping the playerbase intrigued.

Each Valorant Episode has three Acts, and every Act lasts for a couple of months. While each Act brings a myriad of new content and modifications, the team also releases mid-Act patches to fix imminent issues.

Everything you need to know about patch 5.04 in Valorant

Patch 5.04 is the third patch after the commencement of Episode 5. It will introduce a few changes to the crosshair system, Agent bug fixes, and more. As of now, the changes in the patch are being tested in the Public Beta Environment. The update will drop in the global version after the end of the beta testing phase.

All announced changes in Patch 5.04

Patch 5.04 will heavily affect the current crosshair system, introducing new ways to tune a crosshair, with a custom color choosing function and the ability to copy a teammate's crosshair instantly. In other news, the game has entirely shifted to Unreal Engine 4.26.

The official patch notes are listed below:

General

We did it, our upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.26 is complete and it’s what you’ll play on during this PBE. Still lots of data and metrics collecting going on to see the state of things.

Agents

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Gatecrash would sometimes leave floor markers in incorrect locations

Fixed a bug where Chamber's trademarks were not knifeable

Game System

Crosshair quality of life changes!

Added the ability to select a custom crosshair color.

Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary, Aim Down Sights, or Sniper Scope

On the drop down menu for color, select Custom and input the Hex Code (6-digit RGB) value of desired color

If a non-Hex code is entered, crosshair will revert to the previous color.

Added the ability to independently tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines.

Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary or Aim Down Sights >> Inner/Outer Length

Disabling the middle “chain” icon enables independent tuning.

Left slider is for horizontal line and the right slider is for the vertical line.

Added the ability to copy spectating player’s crosshair settings

When spectating another player, type “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” to import the crosshair of the player you are spectating and save it as a new crosshair profile

Increased the number of crosshair profiles available from 10 to 15

Release date of Patch 5.04

The ongoing PBE will end at 11 a.m. PDT on Monday, Aug 22. The patch for the global version of the game is expected to drop on August 23 or August 24, most likely before the end of the ongoing Valorant Act.

New game mode and an in-game feature to avoid teammates

A new game mode is expected to drop in Valorant with the new Act, with a new 'Avoid as Teammates' feature.

The new game mode is known as Hurm and will include Team Deathmatch-inspired gameplay, but with Agent abilities. The first team to reach 100 kills will win.

> Ability-enabled team deathmatch game mode. Which players will race to be the first team to 100 kills.

With the Avoid List feature, players will be able to add usernames of people they do not wish to be teammates with. This will decrease the possibility of the two people becoming teammates for a few days.

With the Avoid List feature, players will be able to add usernames of people they do not wish to be teammates with. This will decrease the possibility of the two people becoming teammates for a few days.

While both these features have been confirmed by reliable sources, it is unclear whether both Avoid List and Hurm will drop in Valorant with the next Act. The patch notes for 5.04 do not include the said features. Hence, Riot Games may be planning to deploy these features in the future.

Another possibility is Riot Games releasing two patches back to back, one being 5.04 and the other marking the beginning of Act 2 in Valorant's Episode 5.

