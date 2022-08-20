Valorant 5.04 PBE patch notes: Custom crosshair color, Agent fixes, and more

Riot Games has revealed the patch notes for the August 19 weekend Public Beta Environment (PBE) in Valorant, and some reported additions will surely delight players. The hotly anticipated crosshair quality of life changes are en route to the FPS multiplayer, including custom crosshair colors.

Valorant users can register themselves for access to the PBE server to test patches and updates before they come out live worldwide. This allows the developers to work on any bugs and glitches reported by gamers before they push the update to the main servers.

The dates for the subsequent few tentative PBE patches were revealed earlier this month, and the current patch notes are for the August 19 weekend.

Official Valorant 5.04 PBE patch notes

In a post on the Valorant PBE subreddit, it was announced that this weekend’s PBE would focus on patch stability and crosshair changes. The PBE will close on Monday, August 22, at 11 am PDT.

The patch notes are as follows:

General

We did it. Our upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.26 is complete, and it’s what you’ll play on during this PBE. Still, lots of data and metrics collecting going on to see the state of things

Agents

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Gatecrash would sometimes leave floor markers in incorrect locations

Fixed a bug where Chamber’s trademarks were not knifeable

Game system

Crosshair quality of life changes

Added the ability to select a custom crosshair color.

Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary, Aim Down Sights, or Sniper Scope

On the drop-down menu for color, select Custom and input the Hex Code (6-digit RGB) value of desired color

If a non-Hex code is entered, crosshair will revert to the previous color.

Added the ability to independently tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines.

Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary or Aim Down Sights >> Inner/Outer Length

Disabling the middle “chain” icon enables independent tuning.

Left slider is for horizontal line, and the right slider is for the vertical line.

Added the ability to copy spectating player’s crosshair settings

When spectating another player, type “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” to import the crosshair of the player you are spectating and save it as a new crosshair profile

Increased the number of crosshair profiles available from 10 to 15

Valorant PBE

Those who wish to register for Riot’s Public Beta Environment can do so by going to the official website. The developers describe the server as the following:

"You'll be able to break in new maps, assess new Agents, and more! Better yet, we'll try to squash any pesky bugs you find along the way to ensure our shiny new content is well-tuned and (hopefully) glitch-free before it goes live."

The only caveat here is that the gamer’s live Valorant account must not have any current bans or restrictions, and it must be in the NA region, and they must consistently play from there.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT DM your duo and get in queue. There's just a couple more days before this Ranked Act ends. DM your duo and get in queue. There's just a couple more days before this Ranked Act ends. https://t.co/XlTFFTLpPN

Furthermore, it was stated that even if players meet all the requirements, it is not guaranteed that they will be recruited to the PBE server. Also, since their current Valorant accounts will be used to play on the PBE server, if users get banned on the latter, they will be banned on the former too, and vice versa.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer