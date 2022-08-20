Valorant might let players 'avoid others' as teammates in future

Riot Games' popular title, Valorant, evolves with each update, allowing users to explore new elements that improve their experience tremendously. The developers are focused on the community's perspective, so they can be seen introducing features that address intricate issues.

According to a leak, Valorant will receive a feature that allows gamers to avoid a list of 'others' as teammates.

The title's current state randomly pits people in a 5v5 scenario. Thus, players may face someone, on or off their friend list, as a teammate multiple times, even if they aren't queuing together.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks In the future you will be able to Avoid people. You will be able to add players to your Avoid List to avoid players as teammates. | #VALORANT In the future you will be able to Avoid people. You will be able to add players to your Avoid List to avoid players as teammates. | #VALORANT

It's unclear when the feature will drop in the game. Valorant's patch 5.04 is now being tested in the PBE, but the patch notes don't mention the Avoid List feature.

Hence, the feature could drop as a surprise or be introduced in future updates.

Everything about Avoid List feature in Valorant

As mentioned by ValorLeaks in a tweet, users will be able to avoid teaming up with certain people when not queuing together. The Avoid List feature may address a tiny portion of the smurfing problem.

However, it may not be as helpful in the lower ranks as there will be too many gamers to choose from.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks People in your list will be only less likely to join your team for the next few days. People in your list will be only less likely to join your team for the next few days.

The Avoid feature may cater hugely to players in the Diamond, Ascendant, and Immortal spectrums. That said, the Radiant lobby is already tiny, and adding users to the Avoid List may make queuing times longer.

Moreover, the feature will only increase the likelihood of avoidance while not giving complete assurance. Also, avoided people will be less likely to join a gamer's team for a few days.

NRG Flexinja @flexinja @ValorLeaks imagine someone not being able to queue if the entire community has them on their avoid list LMAO @ValorLeaks imagine someone not being able to queue if the entire community has them on their avoid list LMAO

They may still end up with one of the avoided players on their team due to certain constraints. For example, the feature may fail to comply when queue times are unusually long on a certain rank.

While Riot hasn't announced the feature yet, the leak proclaims that the company will introduce it in the future. As can be deciphered, the developers are possibly working on the idea to give it fruition in an upcoming update.

The ongoing PBE introduces significant changes to the game, including some modifications to the crosshair system and some Agent bug fixes. Valorant will also receive a new in-game mode called the Hurm, inspired by Deathmatch but with Agent abilities.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



> Ability-enabled team deathmatch game mode. Which players will race to be the first team to 100 kills. NEW GAMEMODE: HURM | #VALORANT > Ability-enabled team deathmatch game mode. Which players will race to be the first team to 100 kills. NEW GAMEMODE: HURM | #VALORANT > Ability-enabled team deathmatch game mode. Which players will race to be the first team to 100 kills.

It's unknown when the Avoid List feature will drop in the title. It may come as part of the following global update for Episode 5 Act 2 or in a future patch.

