All Valorant rank tiers after Episode 5 Dimension explained

With the launch of Episode 5 for Valorant, the competitive system is going to get a bit of an upgrade. As a result, new and veteran players may benefit from getting to know about the changes coming to the ranked system in Episode 5 Dimension.

Riot’s first tactical shooter, Valorant, was released with twenty-two ranks spread across eight tiers. In Episode 5, Riot is going to introduce a new green badge rank, which is the new 'Ascendant' rank. This addition was made to the existing system in order to provide a much-needed balance.

While it is not a ground-breaking update, it could still have a major impact on the ranks of players after the update and in the long run as well. Newer players and even veterans will find this guide helpful in order to understand the new ranking system in Valorant.

What is the new order of ranks in Valorant?

After the launch of Episode 5, Valorant will have nine tiers in competitive matchmaking. Each tier has three ranks with the first being the lowest and the highest being the third. Radiant is the only rank that does not have a sub rank as it is the highest rank in Valorant and only the best of the best can reach it. Radiant players get a leaderboard in each region to flex their status.

Rank Badge Sub-ranks RR Threshold Iron Three 100 Bronze Three 100 Silver Three 100 Gold Three 100 Platinum Three 100 Diamond Three 100 Ascendant Three 100 Immortal Three Regional threshold Radiant None Regional threshold Leaderboard

The Iron rank is at the bottom of the system, where most new players may find themselves if it is their first FPS experience. Next comes the Bronze rank in which players above the Iron rank are placed. After Bronze comes the Silver rank, and above that there is the Gold Rank. Platinum ranks are placed above gold, and this is where the competition starts to get tough and fewer players are placed in this rank.

Diamonds are the next rank on the ladder, which was previously succeeded by Immortal rank. However, with the update, a new rank called Ascendant will be placed between the Diamond and Immortal ranks. Radiant will still be the highest rank in the game, which will be above the Immortal rank. Radiant rank will have a leaderboard but it will not have any sub ranks.

The only way to rank up is to gain RR (Rank Rating) by playing matches. This is how Riot’s ranking system currently works, the RR gained in every match pushes players upward or downward in the rank hierarchy, based on their performance.

What is RR, Rank, and MMR?

In Valorant, RR (Rank Rating) tracks the player’s progress as they climb up the rank hierarchy while MMR is the assessment of a player’s skills in the game. Riot has devised a few different ways to measure skills in Valorant. Players with similar MMRs get matched up against each other, and this helps to maintain integrity and fairness. Riot offers a few different ways to assess a player’s skill, which makes it a more accurate representation of a player’s skill level. RR helps track the progress or the demotion based on the performance on each map.

How does the RR and MMR system work?

Players can climb a tier by gaining 300 RR in total. If a player’s MMR is higher than the rank threshold, the player is going to gain more RR on wins than losing RR on losses. The opposite is applicable when the player’s MMR is lower than that of the rank threshold. Once players reach Immortal, the RR system is less forgiving and a lot more challenging.

Before the launch of Episode 5, leaderboards were crammed with players who simply had more matches to their names than players who were more skilled than them. Riot believes that adding the Ascendant rank will potentially balance this while helping the lower-ranked players grind their way out. However, whether that will happen remains to be seen after Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Dimension launches tomorrow.

