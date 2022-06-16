When does Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 go live on Mumbai (India) server?

Every two months, Riot Games introduces a new season in Valorant. With the current season drawing to a close soon, players have been asking questions related to the release date for the new season.

The upcoming Valorant 5.00 patch will see the arrival of a brand new map along with a new Battle Pass and other weapon cosmetics. Fade, the game's brand new initiator, came into the game during the last Episode, and now the new patch will bring a new map.

Players from all over the globe, including India, will be eagerly waiting for this new map. So here's a quick rundown of when the new Episode will be available on the Mumbai server.

When will Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 go live on the Mumbai server?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Pack a bathing suit--we're going on a little adventure into our new Episode on June 16 and you're invited. Pack a bathing suit--we're going on a little adventure into our new Episode on June 16 and you're invited. https://t.co/95DJiLQDRO

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 is scheduled to go live on June 22 globally. However, considering all the different timezones, the new season will be available on the Mumbai server during the early hours of June 23. When it comes to the Indian servers, the update can usually be expected sometime between 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM IST.

The new update could bring in a lot of potential changes to the game along with the new map. Usually, whenever a new patch is launched, Agents and other game mechanics receive some tweaks. The mechanics and tweaks that will come with the new patch are still unclear at the moment.

What to expect in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1?

Ever since the game went live, Riot Games has been working really hard to make the game feel fresh with every new patch. For a shooter like Valorant, it's really easy for players to get bored with the game, since the basic objective during each match remains the same.

However, thanks to the continuous updates, the game doesn't stagnate that quickly. Riot Games is always adding new features or modifying old ones to make them better, and the new patch won't be any different either.

Additionally, players will receive a brand new map with the new patch. It has been a while since a new map was released. The game has seen two Agent releases since the release of the last map, so it's time for players to get to play on a new map in the game. The new map will be called Pearl, and it will be the first map to be located on Omega Earth, the parallel Earth.

Apart from the new map, players will also be able to get their hands on a new Battlepass. The new Battlepass will be priced at 1000VP and should go live once Episode 5 Act 1 goes live. The new Valorant Battlepass will feature some free rewards as well.

The new Battlepass is also set to bring forth three new skinlines as well, just like all the other Battlepasses till date. This time, the Shimmer, Task Force 809, and Spitfire skinlines will be seen in the new Battlepass.

