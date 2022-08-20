How to claim 'Up in Arms' player card in Valorant through Prime Gaming

Riot Games is known for handing out freebies in Valorant every now and then. Although these items aren't as exclusive and interesting as weapon skins, they do have their own appeal.

Most freebies that the developers offer in Valorant are gun buddies, sprays, or player cards. While some of these items can be earned by completing free limited-time battle passes, others are handed out as Twitch drops. Here's how to claim the 'Up in Arms' player card in Valorant.

Claiming the 'Up in Arms' player card in Valorant

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Witness the duel of the century on the new “Up in Arms” Player Card. Claim yours for free by linking your Prime Gaming and VALORANT accounts. riot.com/3ArZYtb Witness the duel of the century on the new “Up in Arms” Player Card. Claim yours for free by linking your Prime Gaming and VALORANT accounts. riot.com/3ArZYtb https://t.co/Lrmbdi1TDP

Players who have an active Prime Gaming account will be able to claim the 'Up in Arms' player Card in Valorant. Since the service isn't available in many countries, the reward will be restricted to only the countries where Prime Gaming is available.

For players who have Prime Gaming, all they need to do is link their Riot Games account to their Prime Gaming account. Once they've completed this step, they can easily redeem the card from their inventory. Also, this card will be available until September 15, meaning gamers have a little less than a month to claim it.

Linking Riot Games and Prime Gaming accounts

The process of linking a Riot Games account to a Prime Gaming account isn't that difficult. In order to do so, players will have to:

Head over to the Prime Gaming login page.

Once they've logged into their Prime Gaming account, they will have to access the Loot tab and then select Valorant.

On the tab, players will then have to click on the 'Up in Arms' card. This should bring up a prompt asking them to log into their Riot Games account.

Players will then have to enter the relevant credentials and log into their Riot Games account. Once they've successfully logged in, the two accounts will automatically get linked.

How to get Twitch drop rewards

While 'Up in Arms' player card can only be earned via Prime Gaming, Riot Games applied a different strategy with the Champions 2022 Twitch drops. For these drops, players do not need to possess a Prime Gaming account; a simple Twitch.TV account will suffice.

Once players have linked their Riot Games account to their Twitch account, they will have to watch a few matches during the Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul tournament in order to pick up the rewards.

The rewards associated with the Champions 2022 Twitch drops are as follows:

Fire - Title

2022 VCT Champions Curse Spray

2022 VCT Champions Hero Card

In order to pick up these items, players will have to complete the following steps:

Watch a live game between August 31 and September 13 - Fire (title)

Watch a live game between September 16 and 17 - Champions Curse Spray.

Watch at least one game from the Finals live on Twitch - Champions Hero Card

These freebies are a nice way to hype up the grandest tournament of the season. Once the Champions 2022 tournament has concluded, the world will receive its new Valorant Champions, and the current season will come to a close.

