Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: Will Riot be skipping a new Agent release in patch 5.04?

Valorant's Episode 5 Act 1 is all set to close its curtains tomorrow and fans are excited to welcome a new Act soon after. That said, the upcoming Act may not be the best from Riot Games yet. The developers haven't confirmed any popular speculations, leaving fans unsure of the much-anticipated Episode 5 Act 2.

The biggest whisper involving Act 2 is the new Agent, who is expected to join Valorant Protocol soon. Riot Games also planted a few Easter eggs in the game for fans to figure out exciting ideas about the mystery man. That said, they are yet to announce a release date for the Agent.

The range of leaks about the new Act has fueled many fans' anticipation. However, the lack of clarity from the developers' has left many wondering whether their expectations will be met.

Valorant may focus on Champions 2022 instead of new Agent in Episode 5 Act 2

Fueled by hype, fans are majorly anticipating the release of a new Agent in the upcoming Act. However, Riot Games may also skip any eye-catching additions in Episode 5 Act 2, mostly due to the upcoming Valorant Champions event.

With VCT 2022's final event starting on August 31, Riot Games wouldn't want fans to miss out on it. In fact, the new Act is expected to reflect the grand international event as its theme. Players will also receive a timed-exclusive weapon collection celebrating Champions 2022.

Adding a new Agent during this time will divert fans' attention and affect the viewership of the event, which is set to host 16 of the best teams from across the world and crown one among them as the champions.

An informant also suggested that the upcoming Act will majorly disappoint fans. They must have considered the massive amount of speculation that fans have been exposed to in the past couple of days.

Additionally, the fact that they mentioned that Act 2 has "basically nothing" is clear indication of Varun Batra remaining dormant in Riot Games' lab this season.

mike² @Valorleaked This upcoming act is going to be so disappointing to so many. There is basically nothing. This upcoming act is going to be so disappointing to so many. There is basically nothing.

mike² @Valorleaked Apparently its chaos from people ive talked to as well. I might skip this act at this point. Apparently its chaos from people ive talked to as well. I might skip this act at this point.

Varun Batra is expected to be a Controller or Sentinel who will hone the power of water for his utilities. He is also a known fugitive, having stolen a piece of artifact from REALM, a taskforce Fade used to work for. Naturally, fans are excited to welcome the new Agent of mysterious nature and Indian origin.

Riot Games hid small parts of Varun's lore in the Practice Grounds of Valorant, letting fans have a taste. However, it doesn't seem like they plan to release the Agent anytime soon.

Sir Jeppy @Sir_Jeppy



This pretty much confirms the leaks that Agent 21, his name most likely is going to be Varun Batra, is from India.



The Symbol we see looks like it might be located in the city of Mumbai in India.



#VALORANT NEW UPDATED MISSION BOARD!This pretty much confirms the leaks that Agent 21, his name most likely is going to be Varun Batra, is from India.The Symbol we see looks like it might be located in the city of Mumbai in India. NEW UPDATED MISSION BOARD!This pretty much confirms the leaks that Agent 21, his name most likely is going to be Varun Batra, is from India. The Symbol we see looks like it might be located in the city of Mumbai in India. #VALORANT https://t.co/8VkcOfKsS9

If Varun Batra was to appear in Episode 5 Act 2, the developers would have already teased his artwork by now. Another possibility is that the Act might be facing a delay in its release, but it seems unlikely.

Varun Batra's appearance could also happen in the middle of Act 2, which would mean Riot Games breaking character. Any major releases, like that of an Agent or a map, usually happen at the beginning of an Act or an Episode.

Alongside the new Agent, Valorant is also supposed to receive a new game mode, and some new features soon. However, those seem unlikely to appear in Episode 5 Act 2 as well.

