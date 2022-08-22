"There is basically nothing": Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 will reportedly disappoint players

Another Act is drawing to a close in Valorant, and players are gearing up for a fresh one. Each new Act marks a batch of fresh new content for them to enjoy and a soft competitive reset.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Episode 5 Act 2 to drop, but if reports are to be believed, the upcoming update will likely be disappointing.

Acts are competitive time frames in Valorant, with each Episode divided into three Acts. One Act lasts around two months and brings a new Battlepass with loads of cosmetic options and, usually, a significant addition such as an Agent or a map.

Episode 5 Act 2 is reportedly expected to bring a new Agent.

Valorant data miner mentions that upcoming Episode 5 Act 2 is disappointing

mike² mentioned on Twitter that the upcoming Act would be very disappointing to many as there will basically be nothing.

According to the leaker, the Act is apparently "chaos" as he has learned from the people he talked to. He concluded by saying that he would skip the Act.

The immediate reaction from people commenting underneath talked about the news. One person pointed out that it did not matter if there were any new Agents, and it would be counterproductive to rush one.

Another person countered that Riot Games earns a large amount of money from cosmetic bundles and could spare more resources to make new maps and characters.

One user mentioned that the developers could choose to tweak the balancing to get new Agents into the meta while taking "some obvious Agents" out of the meta to keep things fresh and exciting for users.

For now, Riot is expected to bring some gameplay and quality of life changes. A new game mode was also revealed earlier this week, called HURM, involving an ability-enabled TDM with teams racing to 100 kills.

Nothing has been officially confirmed by Riot regarding the upcoming Act and whether a new Agent will be made available or not.

Since gamers are yet to see any visual teaser or cinematic regarding the same, which is usually the case when new maps or Agents come to Valorant, players likely won't be getting their hands on a new Agent anytime soon.

The company is currently preoccupied with promotions for the second iteration of the Valorant Champions. Official information regarding the Champions 2022 collection bundle was revealed a couple of days back and will come live in the in-game store from August 23 and stay there until September 18.

Like last year's bundle, Champions 2022 will be exclusive and will not return to the rotating daily store or the Night Market. Riot also stated that 50% of the net proceeds from the bundle would be distributed amongst the 16 participating teams.

It remains to be seen when Riot will add the next Agent to the Valorant Protocol team after the introduction of Pearl at the beginning of Episode 5 Act 1. For now, there are lots of rumors and speculation surrounding who the new character will be and how it will affect the overarching narrative.

