Valorant servers will be taken down from 6:00 am PDT to prepare for patch 5.04 and Episode 5 Act 2

The Valorant servers will be taken down temporarily today in light of the upcoming 5.04 patch update, which will introduce a brand-new Act to the shooter.
Episode 5 Act 2 will go live later today, and Riot Games has a fair number of updates and feature additions planned for the title this time around. Unfortunately, there will not be a new Agent release for the upcoming Act, and the developers will be breaking their update cycle by opting out of introducing a new character to Valorant.
Hence, the speculated Indian Agent (who was rumored to be called Varun Batra) will not be dropping today, and his release may have been pushed back for two weeks at the very least.
Irrespective of this, patch 5.04 will introduce the highly-anticipated Champions bundle, a new battlepass, the Champions Event pass, and brand new crosshair customization updates.
Hence, the patch will be significantly bigger, and Riot Games will take the servers down temporarily later today to patch in the new changes.
Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 server downtime for all regions
According to the official Valorant Server Status page, the client will go offline for all the regions at the following timings:
- Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 2:00 pm PDT
- Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/20222 at 6:00 am PDT
- Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 8:00 pm PDT
- Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 2:00 pm PDT
- Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 6:00 am PDT
- North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 6:00 am PDT
The servers are expected to be offline for just a couple of hours. However, it can extend beyond this if Riot Games encounters any issues with the update.
More crosshair customizations to drop with Valorant Episode 5 Act 2
The 2022 Champions Bundle, the Event pass, and the crosshair settings are definitely going to be some of the biggest highlights of the patch.
After patch 5.04 goes live, players will have the ability to select a custom crosshair color. To be able to make the most of the system, players will need to:
- Go to Settings > Crosshair > Primary, Aim Down Sights or Sniper Scope
- On the drop-down menu for color, select Custom and input the Hex Code (6-digit RGB) value of the desired color
However, the crosshair will revert to the previous color if a non-Hex code is entered.