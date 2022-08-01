Who is Varun Batra? Exploring Valorant’s potential Indian Agent

The Valorant Protocol consists of Agents from all over the globe. For now, there are a total of 19 in the game, and based on the current evidence, there's a possibility of a new character coming to the title.

Agents form the main backbone of Valorant. Each one has their own unique abilities that they can use to their advantage on each and every map. Riot Games plans on increasing the roster in Valorant in order to bring more diversity to the game. It will be interesting to see what abilities this new Agent comes up with.

Varun Batra could be Valorant's first Indian-origin Agent

floxay @floxayyy New email on the Range. New email on the Range. https://t.co/8hnWHzeosf

Based on the information seen in the email in Range, a new Agent known as Varun Batra could be added in the future. As the name suggests, this individual could be of Indian origin.

Fade forwarded this information to Brimstone. In the email, she mentioned that Omega Earth's Varun Batra was an antiquities expert working with Legion. Omega Earth's Legion is an organization that is tasked with stealing the Radianite from Alpha Earth.

Based on current lore, Alpha Earth's Varun Batra is working with a company known as REALM which happens to be a multinational corporation dealing in recovering antiques from the black market. Both Varun Batras' are antiquities experts, but it's unclear if there's a REALM on Omega Earth as well.

Varun Batra's callsign and skillset is currently unknown. Given that Fade, the game's newest Agent, is an Initiator, it's unlikely that Riot will add yet another Initiator so soon. There's a high chance that he would either be a Sentinel or a Controller.

The Duelist option can be safely ruled out as well because Neon is one and she was added right before Fade.

The email talks very little about Varun Batra. It just gives an idea about his nationality. However, this isn't the first time that this Agent has been teased. When the Episode 5 Act 1 trailer first dropped, there was an Agent along with Omega Viper who stepped in to stop Killjoy, Neon, and Reyna from stealing information about Pearl.

If Varun is the person who was present in the trailer, then a few educated guesses can be made about his abilities in Valorant. As seen from the video, he's also got explosives under his belt. One of his abilities could be deploying a breach charge, and the other one could be a grenade launcher.

It's not unusual for Agents in Valorant to get guns as an ability. Chamber gets two guns, and one of them can be used by triggering his ultimate ability. Brimstone fires his molly out of a gun as well, so Varun Batra wouldn't feel any different if he didn't have a gun. The only piece that doesn't fit into this puzzle is the fact that the individual seen in the trailer had a "Force Atlas" arm patch.

Very little is known about Force Atlas till now. They're connected to the Legion in some way, but their relationship isn't really clear. Force Atlas could just be Omega Earth's REALM counterpart. For now, everything is just speculation. As the days progress, Riot Games will probably release more information about their upcoming Agent in Valorant.

