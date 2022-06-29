The best smokes on Valorant’s new Pearl map

Valorant’s newest map, Pearl, is based on the underwater city of Atlantis and features narrow pathways with tight corners and a sprawling mid area. This opens up a lot of room for rotations during the middle of the round and more ways to strategize during a match.

Smokes are an essential part of any strategy to win a round. They can be used to block off enemy sight lines and help teammates hold entry points. It’s important to know where to place the smokes for it to be effective. Players must block off parts of the map that opponents could be holding positions at to give the allied team the upper hand.

Here’s the list of locations where players must use their smokes to be effective.

All the smokes players need to know on Pearl in Valorant

A Site push

When doing all Agent rush from A Main, players must make sure to block off the top of the stairs on A link to prevent the enemy team from holding a position from where they can gun down their teammates. Players can then choose to smoke off A Secret or A Flowers or both, depending on the amount of smoke they have.

A Site Push in Valorant’s Pearl map (Image via one esports)

These smokes make life easier for players trying to get into A Site, covering the most used vantage points by the defenders. When players just need to push through to Mid Plaza from A Main or A Art, they can simply smoke A Secret and A Flowers to make it easier to get to the site.

Mid push

Mid Push on Valorant’s Pearl map (Image via one esports)

There are many narrow pathways that the attackers can exploit in the Mid section of Pearl. A Site can be pushed through A Mid from Mid Plaza, and once players get Mid control, they can push through to A Art. Placing a smoke at Mid connector blocks off a close angle that defenders could be held down; this helps players access the A Link more easily. After A link has been secured, A Flowers and A Secret can be smoked off before pushing into A Site.

B Site push

B Site push on Valorant’s Pearl map (Image via one esports)

Attacking B Site is much more straightforward as players must push through B Ramp towards B Main. Players should ensure that they smoke off the side of B Hall that’s closer to B Main. After taking B Main control, players can smoke off the B tower, which will prevent the sniper in the defending team from taking a high vantage point. The same smokes should also be for a B Site split push from Mid Doors and B Ramp.

A Site Defense

A Site defense on Valorant’s Pearl map (Image via one esports)

The top of the stairs can be smoked off from A main if enemy movement is heard. The top of the stairs from A Link can be smoked off as well if the attacking team has taken control of A Link.

Mid Defense

Mid Defense on Valorant’s Pearl map (Image via one esports)

Mid control is as critical on Pearl as it is on any other map in Valorant. It allows for rotations onto each site, and to make it difficult for the attackers to take control of Mid Plaza, defenders can block off Mid Top or Mid Shops at the start of the round.

