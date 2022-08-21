When will Valorant’s new home screen animation go live?

Valorant's ongoing Act, Shattered, is coming to an end in the next couple of days and fans are very excited for the next update to arrive. The popular free-to-play tactical shooter title features a new Act every two months, three of which combine together to make up an Episode.

Each Act in the game also comes with a theme that represents an event or an important part of the lore. The in-game home screen reflects the theme of the Act, and this time, it could be something related to the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 event.

As teased by a reliable source, the home screen of Act 2 will feature an animation showcasing the marvelous trophy for the champions of the event. The home screen animation also comes with a background soundtrack, which will probably be a rendition of the Champions 2022 Anthem this time.

New Episodes, and consequently the first Act of each, bring the biggest changes to Valorant. That said, updates related to subsequent Acts are also quite note-worthy. As speculations suggest, the upcoming Act 2 is expected to introduce many exciting features.

What is the release date for the new home screen in Valorant?

The new home screen is expected to show up with the upcoming Act after the ongoing session ends on August 22 (US)/August 23 (India). However, Riot Games hasn't confirmed the release date for Act 2 yet. It could either be delayed, or released on time, which is a day after Act 1 ends.

The home screen will be accompanied by the Valorant Champions 2022 collection that is scheduled to appear in the store on August 24. The entire bundle is expected to go on sale for 6167 VP, including a Phantom skin, a Butterfly knife, and a trophy card, buddy, and spray; one can also buy the items individually.

The upcoming Act will also get players a brand new Battlepass. The premium version will be priced at 1000 VP and include 50 tiers of rewards and an Epilogue. Players can also avail a free Battlepass with limited rewards.

Although the upcoming Battlepass' theme hasn't been revealed yet, one can presume it from the alleged home screen leak. Moreover, an earlier idea involving the accidentally-announced Daedalus bundle being a Battlepass reward collection could also come to fruition.

Furthermore, the upcoming Act may also welcome Varun Batra, the much-anticipated Indian Agent who is apparently a fugitive having stolen a priceless artifact. HIs lore is also tied to Fade's history at REALM, a multi-regional task force that is responsible for recovering artifacts from the black market trade.

That said, Riot Games hasn't yet presented an official artwork or teaser for the Agent, triggering insecurities among fans. It's possible that the developers are saving Varun Batra's release for Episode 5 Act 3 instead of Act 2.

Lastly, a new in-game mode, named HURM, will reportedly drop very soon, as revealed by a leak. It will be a Team Deathmatch but with Agent abilities enabled, and the first team to reach 100 kills will be crowned as the winner.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan