Valorant Daedalus bundle: Expected release date, price, and more

Valorant accidentally leaked some insights on an upcoming weapon skin named Daedalus on August 12, 2020. The tweet itself was a thread with some other information regarding the game's development. Fans quickly noticed the new skinline's tease before Riot Games deleted the entire thread.

According to the tweet, Daedalus is supposedly a concept that would redeem an age-old skin from Valorant's Beta release. The particular skin was also leaked before the tweet by prominent leaker XTR on YouTube. Through the leaks, fans learned that the skin will have four variants and could also include other weapons apart from Vandal.

Based on leaks, Valorant fans will see the Daedalus skin around August 26

Riot Games hasn't provided any information on the next bundle. It can be expected that after the Reaver 2.0 bundle leaves the in-game store, Daedalus could be the very next collection to step foot in Valorant.

The in-game store regulations dictate that the new bundle will only feature once the old collection has left the store. So players can expect to see this long-awaited concept skin finally showing up for them to purchase.

Early speculations for the skinline addressed the skin to be Battle Pass exclusive. But as time passes, leakers now suspect that the Daedalus could very well be released as a Premium or Exclusive edition skin.

Since the bundle was also addressed as an early concept by the developers, it could be released with a different name. Players can keep an eye out for a similar design to drop in that case.

Price of the Daedalus bundle

There has been no official statement from Riot Games regarding this skin, except for the now-deleted tweet. As per the post, the developers only mentioned a name and the back story of the skin. Yet, players are expecting it to be a Premium or Exclusive Edition tier collection.

This means it can be expected to cost around 7100 VP if it's a Premium bundle or 8700 VP in case it's an Exclusive Edition skinline.

Players may have to wait a few weeks before the skin officially drops in the store to know the exact price of the skin set concerning its in-game tier.

The deleted tweet's official statement mentioned a surprising story about Daedalus. Developers addressed the skin as a high concept of:

"God-like piece of weaponry"

Sadly, they never released the initially planned skin. Now with the leaks out, players can tie up the statement with the upcoming skin line.

As the deleted Twitter thread mentioned, Riot Games is trying to give Daedalus a deserving redemption arc by launching it in a new light. With that being said, Players now can only wait for further official statements regarding the bundle.

