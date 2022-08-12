Valorant accidentally leaks redemption arc for “horrendously ugly” Drips skin with the upcoming Daedalus bundle

Valorant accidentally leaked the return of an age-old skinline in the game. In a recently deleted tweet from Valorant's official account, Riot Games disclosed a short story regarding the skin called Daedalus, with the developers mentioning how they want to redeem the skin's value.

Recently, a few leaks regarding a skin concept showed up on the internet. Fans initially thought of it as just another bundle, but the developers are sharing a different tale for the Daedalus skin.

They accidentally posted an entire thread on Twitter which had multiple cards sharing tiny stories about some developmental aspects of the game. Now that the tweets have been deleted, leakers and fans were quick to notice the urgency of the post's disclosure out on the internet.

Valorant's accidental tweet reveals redemption arc for Drips skin

Since the actual tweet was deleted, a lot of Valorant players could not feast their eyes on the official thread which had tons of information to display. With that being said, content creators and leakers quickly capitalized on the pivotal information.

According to the deleted tweet, Riot Games generalized the idea for this particular skin by saying it had a previous concept. The tweet clearly mentioned a “horrendously ugly” Drips skin from the Valorant Beta that was apparently a:

"High concept god-like piece of weaponry."

Some fans were also quick to respond to the tweet, showing how the leaked Daedalus concept actually looked through a popular YouTuber XTR's screenshots.

Since the beta skin could not make it to the game, the tweet hinted that it was the team's chance to give that skin the redemption arc it deserves. A few minutes after posting it, the tweet was deleted with haste.

Before most fans could react to it, there was nothing to see as the entire thread vanished. Fortunately, people were quick to save the post by taking screenshots.

A lot of community members are expecting this skin to be an exclusive Battlepass offering according to the leaked screenshots. Daedalus does not look like a Deluxe or Premium skin line, but it is hard to say with only a single image.

With the official thread deleted, hopes of official confirmation are also gone for the moment. Riot Games may soon release the Daedalus skin in Valorant store, but it could also bear a different name.

Every skin that XTR has leaked has made it to the game. The tweet's removal makes the leaked information even more credible since it came from the official source.

Fans can also expect the bundle to feature different weapon skins apart from Vandal. Even if the skin set only makes it to the Battlepass, it could still feature a plethora of weapons like the other sets. Based on the screenshot, the skin is not limited to a single variant, but might feature four different ones.

