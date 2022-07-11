Shroud makes an insane play and gets a triple kill in Valorant

In a recent stream on his Twitch channel, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek made a sensational play by getting three back-to-back kills in Valorant. Shroud, who recently joined Sentinels' Valorant roster in an astonishing return to esports competitive gaming, was definitely on point as he hit precise shots at his opponents. This obviously confirms that, even after such a long hiatus, he can still be among the most formidable players in any shooter title.

The 28-year-old Canadian streamer was seen making an insane gameplay of what is commonly called a wall bang. A wall bang is when a player anticipates the presence of an enemy behind a penetrable surface and shoots through it to kill them.

Shroud shows off his Valorant skills after getting three wall bang kills on livestream

The 28-year-old former CS: GO professional player once again showed why form is temporary, but class is permanent. In a stream uploaded last night, Michael was seen jumping into Valorant with his teammates. In the game, he showcased his incredible skills after getting three back-to-back wall bang kills in an enclosed area.

(Watch his full stream here. Timestamp: 2:02:38)

While wielding an assault rifle called the Vandal, which is among the most effective guns in Valorant when firing at enemies at a distance, Shroud spotted his opponents behind an enemy Sage wall. After getting that first headshot kill, he swiftly downed a second enemy in a similar fashion almost instantly after. But his third and final kill was perhaps the most impressive of the lot when he hit the enemy team's last member through a penetrable wall after anticipating their position. Impressed at his own skill, he was heard exclaiming:

"Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, I'm cheating!"

One of his stunned teammates event commented:

"What the f*** is wrong with you? What the hell!"

Fans react eagerly to Shroud's insane triple kill

The newly recruited Sentinels player was able to impress his newest set of Valorant fans after such an unbelievable feat. Long-time fans may remember his insane aim and skill at PUBG, and will already know that this is not new for the incredibly popular streamer. The clip was shared on the popular subreddit page, r/LivestreamFail, which quickly received several comments praising the former Cloud9 member's aim. Here are some of the comments under the post:

Shroud is currently one of the most followed Twitch streamers, with well over 10 million followers. He has now turned into a full-time Valorant streamer and competitive player. In a recent stream, he also announced that he will be joining the iconic team's roster for an intense bootcamp before an official competitive event next month.

