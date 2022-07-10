Create
Notifications

"That is freaking sick!" - Pokimane gets excited after seeing Shroud join the Sentinels Valorant roster

Pokimane excited seeing Michael join competitive esports org (Image via Shroud, Pokimane/Twitter)
Pokimane excited seeing Michael join competitive esports org (Image via Shroud, Pokimane/Twitter)
Vitasta Singh
Vitasta Singh
ANALYST
Modified Jul 10, 2022 10:36 PM IST

Shocking fans around the globe, former professional Counter-Strike player Michael "Shroud" has joined Sentinels Valorant roster ahead of the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) as their fifth player. A tweet was made by the official handle of the Sentinels to inform players of this new development on July 8.

The popular streamer will compete with the team in the North American LCQ for Valorant Champions set to take place next month.

The announcement has blown up the esports landscape as many high-profile streamers, fans, and followers took to their social media to react to it. Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" congratulated Shroud regarding his return to the competitive scene after quite a few years.

Excited about the news, Pokimane exclaimed:

"That is freaking sick!"

Pokimane left amazed by news of Shroud returning to competitive scene

The legend returns, and he's here to win@shroud joins the Sentinels Valorant roster https://t.co/VaIYTeR2nq

As soon as the news went public, it created an insane buzz on the internet because after being away from all kinds of competitive events for years, the former professional Counter-Strike player turned popular streamer is finally back.

youtube-cover

As one can already imagine, Michael's return to esports has left prominent streamers like Pokimane and xQc surprised. During a July 10, 2022 livestream, Twitch star Pokimane revealed how excited she was about the announcement.

Highlighting her love for Cloud 9 members Shazam and Shroud in the streaming space, Pokimane talked a bit about Shroud's break and was curious to know what made him transition back to being a professional player.

The RTS co-owner could be seen elated and excited, saying:

"Oh my god! Shroud join Sentinels on their Valorant Roaster. Is it April Fools' Day? No hecking way, that's so hyped up. That's so high."

Overwhelmed by the announcement, she further added:

"I am so hyped to see this. I mean, for staters, obviously I love Valorant, but because we haven't see Shroud play competitively in like a few years, yeah? That's so exciting. What do you guys think? And Shazam and Shroud on the same team. I am so curious to know what made him transition back because obviously he transitioned from being a pro player to streaming, and what makes him want to go from streaming to being a pro again."

Fans react to Michael joining Sentinels

News of one of the biggest esports organizations joining hands with the Canadian streamer derived a wave of reactions from viewers from around the globe. Several fans chimed in to congratulate Shroud on his return to the competitive FPS scene.

Here's what fans had to say:

@Sentinels @shroud WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE
@Sentinels @shroud Wait it’s not even April fools… What’s going on here?!!!
@Sentinels @shroud HES BACK AT IT AGAIN
@Sentinels @shroud inspiring me https://t.co/PvIrBau3b6
@Sentinels @shroud 🤑
@Sentinels @shroud wrong game bro
@Sentinels @shroud Cannot wait to see this in the kill feed next year:KRÜ Keznitdeus > SEN shroud
@Sentinels @shroud Shrood
@Sentinels @shroud THE GOAT twitter.com/fullsquadgamin…
@Sentinels @shroud there back https://t.co/R2jJ6YYy9x
@Sentinels @shroud Welcome to the team Michael
@Sentinels @shroud i just hugged shroud last night ain’t no way he was acting like a normal human being AND THEN THIS JUST DROPS?INSANE.
@Sentinels @shroud now that's a flashback friday https://t.co/4GqNCGSfS9
@Sentinels @shroud https://t.co/3rXVQGVXb5
@BaboAbe @Sentinels @shroud us mere mortals will never understand the methods of shroud
@ValorLeaks @Sentinels @shroud EVEN VALORLEAKS COULDN'T SEE THIS ONE COMING 💀💀
@Sentinels @shroud That’s my CEO 🥲
@Sentinels @shroud OMG
@Sentinels @shroud I will watch valorant now.
@nmplol @Sentinels @shroud ty nick
@Sentinels @shroud dammmm mikeyyyy
@Sentinels @shroud Gonna watch every game 🫡
@Sentinels @shroud I’m so excited for these games LOL
@kyedae @Sentinels @shroud fr. i heckin love tenz
@Sentinels @shroud Shroud of you https://t.co/D5xgC9yTo1
@Sentinels @shroud ? Wtf
Also Read Article Continues below

The FPS lord of the Amazon-owned platform has been one of the most popular and highly successful streamers in the last couple of years. Amassing over 10 million followers on Twitch, Michael has truly built an incredible fanbase, thanks to his unparalleled skills.

Naturally, this sudden return to the competitive scene, and that too after a long while, was a dream announcement for many fans out there. Shazam and Michael, back together on one team, will compete against other professional teams in August 2022.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...