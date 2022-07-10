"That is freaking sick!" - Pokimane gets excited after seeing Shroud join the Sentinels Valorant roster

Shocking fans around the globe, former professional Counter-Strike player Michael "Shroud" has joined Sentinels Valorant roster ahead of the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) as their fifth player. A tweet was made by the official handle of the Sentinels to inform players of this new development on July 8.

The popular streamer will compete with the team in the North American LCQ for Valorant Champions set to take place next month.

The announcement has blown up the esports landscape as many high-profile streamers, fans, and followers took to their social media to react to it. Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" congratulated Shroud regarding his return to the competitive scene after quite a few years.

Excited about the news, Pokimane exclaimed:

"That is freaking sick!"

Pokimane left amazed by news of Shroud returning to competitive scene

Sentinels @Sentinels



joins the Sentinels Valorant roster The legend returns, and he's here to win @shroud joins the Sentinels Valorant roster The legend returns, and he's here to win@shroud joins the Sentinels Valorant roster https://t.co/VaIYTeR2nq

As soon as the news went public, it created an insane buzz on the internet because after being away from all kinds of competitive events for years, the former professional Counter-Strike player turned popular streamer is finally back.

As one can already imagine, Michael's return to esports has left prominent streamers like Pokimane and xQc surprised. During a July 10, 2022 livestream, Twitch star Pokimane revealed how excited she was about the announcement.

Highlighting her love for Cloud 9 members Shazam and Shroud in the streaming space, Pokimane talked a bit about Shroud's break and was curious to know what made him transition back to being a professional player.

The RTS co-owner could be seen elated and excited, saying:

"Oh my god! Shroud join Sentinels on their Valorant Roaster. Is it April Fools' Day? No hecking way, that's so hyped up. That's so high."

Overwhelmed by the announcement, she further added:

"I am so hyped to see this. I mean, for staters, obviously I love Valorant, but because we haven't see Shroud play competitively in like a few years, yeah? That's so exciting. What do you guys think? And Shazam and Shroud on the same team. I am so curious to know what made him transition back because obviously he transitioned from being a pro player to streaming, and what makes him want to go from streaming to being a pro again."

Fans react to Michael joining Sentinels

News of one of the biggest esports organizations joining hands with the Canadian streamer derived a wave of reactions from viewers from around the globe. Several fans chimed in to congratulate Shroud on his return to the competitive FPS scene.

Here's what fans had to say:

NRG Flexinja @flexinja @Sentinels



INSANE. @shroud i just hugged shroud last night ain’t no way he was acting like a normal human being AND THEN THIS JUST DROPS?INSANE. @Sentinels @shroud i just hugged shroud last night ain’t no way he was acting like a normal human being AND THEN THIS JUST DROPS?INSANE.

The FPS lord of the Amazon-owned platform has been one of the most popular and highly successful streamers in the last couple of years. Amassing over 10 million followers on Twitch, Michael has truly built an incredible fanbase, thanks to his unparalleled skills.

Naturally, this sudden return to the competitive scene, and that too after a long while, was a dream announcement for many fans out there. Shazam and Michael, back together on one team, will compete against other professional teams in August 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far