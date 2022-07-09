"Is this real?": Fans absolutely stunned as Shroud joins Sentinels Valorant roster

Shocking fans around the globe, Shroud joins the Sentinels Valorant roster ahead of the LCQ. The prodigal CS pro is finally back in a competitive jersey, but this time for Riot's new tactical shooter. The announcement on Twitter and TikTok has blown up on the esports scene as streamers, players and fans react to the news.

The last time Michael Grzesiek competed for Cloud 9, he was donned in the iconic white and blue. This time, however, the Canadian will be in Sentinel-red competing in Valorant.

Social media is abuzz with the sudden news of Shroud rejoining competitive esports

The FPS lord of the purple platform has been a highly successful variety streamer for the last couple of years, amassing a whopping 10.1 million followers on Twitch to date. This sudden return to competitive esports was a dream come true for many Shroud fans, as they flooded Twitter congratulating the streamer.

As a veritable giant in the esports community, Michael has always been at the center of most FPS gaming communities. The beloved streamer, therefore, has a multitude of fans who are professional streamers and esports players.

Fellow Twitch streamers such as ITzTimmy and Hiko also congratulated the decision. Many were excited for the Cloud 9 members Shazam and Shroud to play together again. The organization even posted a pic captioned "flashback Friday:"

Twitch streamer ConnorEatsPants drew parallels between Shroud's current resurgence and Michael Jordan's return to the NBA in mid 90s:

The official ESL Counter Stike Twitter handle poked fun at the former CS pro for starting a career in Valorant:

Born in Canada, he lives in California with his girlfriend Hannah "bnans" who also tweeted about the hype:

Asuna from 100Thieves joked that Sentinels will now place at the top no matter what:

As the announcement went live on Twitter, the 28-year-old was streaming with his now fellow Sentinels teammate TenZ. As they laughed about the news, TenZ clarified that he is going to be their last teammate for the North America Last Chance Qualifier in August:

"Is that real? (laughs) Yeah, Shroud is going to be our fifth going into LCQ, yes that is correct. Is there a timeline where I saw this happening? No f***ing way bud! Holy sh**, it's not a joke, not a meme. It's actually really."

The variety streamer has always been appreciative of Tenz, which is also why he loves the way his announcement trailer ends. Here's what he had to say after watching the Twitter clip on his stream:

"Hold on the best part, the best part. 'I hecking love TenZ'. Oh yeah!"

Fans are still reeling from the news of Shroud's return to esports. If and how this will affect his regular streaming is yet to be disclosed. But the excitement at the prospect of him taking the stage at an esporting event has many primed and ready.

