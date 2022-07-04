Shroud Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Out of all shooter games available in 2022, Valorant stands out the most because of its unique MOBA-like integration. Due to its unique nature, the title has attracted various gamers from all over the globe to try it out and become a sensation overnight.

The game’s mechanics function almost similar to that of Counter-Strike Global Offensive and have tempted many players out of the game. Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek being one of them, is no stranger to fans of FPS games, especially for CS: GO fans.

During his time in the CS: GO esports scene, Shroud reached great heights with Cloud9 and still continues to mesmerize fans with his incomparable Valorant gameplay. Thus, he has struck many players' curiosity about what he uses for his daily drivers and in-game settings.

Everything to know about Shroud's Valorant settings

Shroud is an esports professional has received much praise from the global scene during his time with Cloud9, and was considered the best during his era. However, in 2018, the player decided to move on from his CS: GO legacy and pursue content creation from then on.

Ever since he started his content creation journey, the streamer has played many games on his streams like PUBG, Call of Duty, and especially Valorant. For this article, we will be specifically focusing on what he uses to play Riot's FPS title in general.

Mouse settings

DPI: 450

Sensitivity: 0.78

eDPI: 351

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down / Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.028

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 2560x1440

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2721D

Mouse: Logitech G303 Shroud Edition

Mousepad: Logitech G840 Shroud Edition

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Shroud Edition

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset Shroud Edition

Chair: Herman Miller X Logitech Embody

Microphone: Blue Microphones Mouse

Mixer: Focusrite Scarlett 2I2

Webcam: Sony Alpha A6000

Arm: Rode PSA1

PC components

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090

RAM: HyperX Predator RGB 64GB

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming

Cabinet: Maingear VYBE

AIO Cooler: Unknown

Shroud's above-mentioned Valorant setup is always subject to change, as professional players and streamers have a tendency to frequently move on to better things.

