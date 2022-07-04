Shroud Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Out of all shooter games available in 2022, Valorant stands out the most because of its unique MOBA-like integration. Due to its unique nature, the title has attracted various gamers from all over the globe to try it out and become a sensation overnight.
The game’s mechanics function almost similar to that of Counter-Strike Global Offensive and have tempted many players out of the game. Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek being one of them, is no stranger to fans of FPS games, especially for CS: GO fans.
During his time in the CS: GO esports scene, Shroud reached great heights with Cloud9 and still continues to mesmerize fans with his incomparable Valorant gameplay. Thus, he has struck many players' curiosity about what he uses for his daily drivers and in-game settings.
Everything to know about Shroud's Valorant settings
Shroud is an esports professional has received much praise from the global scene during his time with Cloud9, and was considered the best during his era. However, in 2018, the player decided to move on from his CS: GO legacy and pursue content creation from then on.
Ever since he started his content creation journey, the streamer has played many games on his streams like PUBG, Call of Duty, and especially Valorant. For this article, we will be specifically focusing on what he uses to play Riot's FPS title in general.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 450
- Sensitivity: 0.78
- eDPI: 351
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down / Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.028
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2721D
- Mouse: Logitech G303 Shroud Edition
- Mousepad: Logitech G840 Shroud Edition
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Shroud Edition
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset Shroud Edition
- Chair: Herman Miller X Logitech Embody
- Microphone: Blue Microphones Mouse
- Mixer: Focusrite Scarlett 2I2
- Webcam: Sony Alpha A6000
- Arm: Rode PSA1
PC components
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090
- RAM: HyperX Predator RGB 64GB
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming
- Cabinet: Maingear VYBE
- AIO Cooler: Unknown
Shroud's above-mentioned Valorant setup is always subject to change, as professional players and streamers have a tendency to frequently move on to better things.