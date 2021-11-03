“She feels like a much better entry now”: Shroud on why Valorant players should be picking Reyna over other agents

During a recent live stream, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek explained why he thinks Valorant gamers should be picking Reyna over other agents these days.

Compared to other hard-carry agents such as Jett, Shroud believes that Reyna is currently in a good place with respect to her abilities. The agent was recently nerfed as part of update 2.03, which resulted in a decrease in her pubstomp potential.

However, Shroud believes that the Valorant agent has been made more suitable for team play. This is because of her ability to do more damage one-on-one, which allows other teammates to get more kills as well.

Over the past few days, Shroud has not been playing Valorant much, due to his recent obsession with New World. He last played Valorant on November 1, when he was asked by a fan if he thought Reyna had become a better agent now than she was in the past. The streamer was unsure at first and claimed that it depends on the situation:

“Is Reyna is better now? I think it’s not better nor worse. I mean, it’s situational, I guess. She’s better sometimes, and she’s worse sometimes. That one time where she’s worse is because you run out of Dismisses.”

Shroud went on to play a few matches as Reyna himself, which he dominated. Afterwards, he claimed that the agent did feel much better than before, saying:

“Reyna is in a good spot. Real good. They fixed the one person dominating and pubstomping, but they made her better for team play. She feels like a much better entry now. Like, much better, because of being able to do some damage and your teammate gets the frag.”

Hence, the streamer believes that Reyna is the best choice among hard-carry agents in Valorant. This is not the first time that Shroud has spoken at length about the agent.

During a September 2021 stream, he claimed that Reyna offers much more consistency compared to Jett, who he thought was a “50-50” pick.

