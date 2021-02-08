"F**king garbage": Shroud reveals the reason he would pick Valorant over CS: GO

Shroud has firmly stated his preference for Valorant over CS: GO by calling out CS: GO's inability to mitigate the issues that come with cheaters. He called it "f**king garbage."

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. He was a part of active rosters like Cloud9 and compLexity Gaming before switching to streaming full-time.

CS: GO, however, in the last couple of years, has been plagued by cheaters. Valve's anti-cheat software has failed to meet the expected results.

Shroud's comments on the same in his recent stream corroborated the aforementioned statement.

Also read: Fortnite Season 5 New Exotic 'Frozen SMG': Everything known so far.

Also read: How far is SypherPK from bagging his own skin in Fortnite?

Even though Shroud spent his early years playing CS: GO, he revealed why he would pick Valorant.

"Every single time you play CS, you’re trying to casually jump into matchmaking [and you get] aimbot, spinbot . . . wallhacks. They got it all dude, teleporting around and s**t."

Cheaters have plagued both the casual and competitive segment, which has caused several pros to shift to other FPS titles.

Advertisement

Shroud became the latest name on a list full of elite players who have chosen Riot Games' shooter as their next destination.

Shroud prefers Valorant over CS: GO

Valorant's Vanguard appeared as a response to the failure of Valve's Anti-Cheat system.

Whereas CS: GO has gone under the radar for failing to keep cheaters at bay. This is another reason why several pros have made the switch to Valorant to look for greener pastures.

This has also forced several teams to withdraw their association with the title and look for other avenues like Valorant. Vanguard has functioned as a prototype for titles looking to cement their own anti-cheat software.

Also read- Pokimane shuts down comment suggesting she "boosted" her Valorant account

Shroud

Several professionals, including Shroud, have now criticized the title for not improving the software, leading to Shroud's comments.

CS: GO has enjoyed a place of prominence in its initial few years of release and has managed to sustain both its player base. It's also been a rising giant in terms of breaking viewing records.

Only time will tell if CS: GO manages to sustain its numbers because Valorant may take over and establish itself as the finest FPS title over time.