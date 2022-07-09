Who is Shroud replacing in Sentinels' Valorant roster? Full roster revealed

In what many consider a monumental move in Valorant esports history, Sentinels recently announced that FPS icon Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek would join their roster ahead of VCT NA LCQ 2022.

It seems that the former CS: GO pro and iconic Twitch streamer will be making his way back to the competitive scene, and he will do it with Sentinels and Riot Games’ FPS.

While Sentinels was a powerhouse in 2021, winning the VCT Stage 2 Masters, they could not replicate the same success in 2022. From the beginning of the year, they have been in a slump, not doing all that well domestically as well.

With Hunter “Sick” Mims taking a break from competitive health due to mental health issues, head coach Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty had to step in to fill in the spot. The starting roster has been looking weak with Sick’s absence, and with Shroud replacing him, many feel that the Sentinels roster never looked better.

Shroud will replace Sick on Sentinels Valorant roster

Shroud had stepped away from competitive play a long time ago for a career in streaming. While he was able to become an iconic figure on Twitch, many of his fans were glad to see that he did not lose his competitive itch, and he will be making his way back to pro play with Valorant.

In the announcement, Shroud had confirmed that he would soon be starting a boot camp with the rest of the Sentinel’s line-up as they prepare for the upcoming VCT NA LCQ, which is set to be held in August.

The current Valorant line up for the Sentinels roster stands as this:

Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan

Erik “Kanpeki” Xu

Tyson “Ngo” Tenz

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Michael “dapr” Gulino

Hunter “Sick” Mims (Inactive)

Jared “Zombs” Gitlin (Benched)

Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty (Head coach)

When previously asked by fans if he would be making his way back into pro play, Shroud had, in most cases, written it off. The streamer had repeatedly stated that the esports scene for any title requires too much work to be successful, so it surprised many when Sentinels convinced him to join their roster for the VCT NA LCQ.

ShahZam will continue as the team leader for the roster, with him and Shroud being the more mature players on the side, bringing years of experience to the side.

North American Valorant fans will be pretty interested to see how well the team performs in the upcoming domestic and international events and how the Shroud can adapt to the Sentinels’ playstyle.

