“Pick up a youngster who’s actually good”: Shroud joining Sentinels’ Valorant roster has many fans unhappy, here’s why

The Valorant community has been in shock since last night's announcement about Shroud's comeback. Former CS: GO professional and legend Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has joined North American powerhouse Sentinels.

The player will compete under Sentinels' banner in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Last Chance Qualifier. This event is the final chance for North American teams to qualify for Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul, set to take place this September.

Fans could not control their excitement after the announcement, as netizens have been expressing their feelings about watching the legend in action once again.

Sentinels @Sentinels



joins the Sentinels Valorant roster The legend returns, and he's here to win @shroud joins the Sentinels Valorant roster The legend returns, and he's here to win@shroud joins the Sentinels Valorant roster https://t.co/VaIYTeR2nq

There are some who trepidated about Sentinels' bold step ahead of NA LCQ. According to them, the North American side should have gone for a deserving young talent instead of someone who has been out of touch with the current competitive scenario.

The NA Last Chance Qualifier will be hosted next month. It will be interesting to see how Shroud performs on his return, and whether he lives up to expectations.

Will Shroud's addition to Sentinels' Valorant roster hold them down?

Sentinels @Sentinels oh it's real alright oh it's real alright https://t.co/YE6UyWiIfj

Sentinels has seen a decline in its performance over the last few months. The North American side made history by winning the VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik, the first international LAN event in Valorant's history.

Since then, however, the team has not lived up to expectations. Sentinels has failed to reach both Masters (Reykjavik Masters and Copenhagen Masters) this year. Moreover, in the recently concluded VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers, the side lost all its games in the Group Stage and took an early exit from the competition.

The team has gone through several roster changes recently. As a final feather on its cap, it has added Shroud to its star-studded lineup, ahead of the NA Last Chance Qualifier.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Tenz and Shroud play in the same team, while others are thrilled at the chance to witness another dance of the legend on the server.

However, some of them seem unhappy with Sentinels' decision. According to them, the team should have gone for a young talent who is good at the game. They also believe that signing a retired player might hold the team back as he may have lost 'his touch' with time.

JE @cunzeited @Sentinels @shroud What a horrible pickup… he’s old and lost his touch. Pick up a youngsta who’s actually good. @Sentinels @shroud What a horrible pickup… he’s old and lost his touch. Pick up a youngsta who’s actually good.

PreOrderPreLoadPreCoom @PreOrderPreLoad @cunzeited @Sentinels @shroud This is sooo true hes a bang average Val player.... Not good enough to be a pro @cunzeited @Sentinels @shroud This is sooo true hes a bang average Val player.... Not good enough to be a pro

Some mocked the signing, calling it a marketing strategy by Sentinels.

esmeiyow @dumbo55es @cunzeited @Sentinels @shroud Its for marketing to increase sales, theyre even trying to win at this point…probably gonna sign tarik after this @cunzeited @Sentinels @shroud Its for marketing to increase sales, theyre even trying to win at this point…probably gonna sign tarik after this😂😂😂

However, no one doubts the pro player's skillset and expertise in competitive scenarios. Many fans believe that he can overcome all obstacles and can outclass everyone in the upcoming event.

Matt (DSG87) @DarkStorm_87 @cunzeited @Sentinels



You cant put a price on experience, @shroud The experience alone that Shroud has out weighs any young gun.You cant put a price on experience, @cunzeited @Sentinels @shroud The experience alone that Shroud has out weighs any young gun.You cant put a price on experience,

whoo? @idk03713795 @cunzeited @Sentinels @shroud Do you know the amount of money and attention shroud will bring to the sentinels, shroud might not be the best player rn but I am sure he is good enough for a starter or backup like he was back on c9 @cunzeited @Sentinels @shroud Do you know the amount of money and attention shroud will bring to the sentinels, shroud might not be the best player rn but I am sure he is good enough for a starter or backup like he was back on c9

Shroud is one of the greatest players in CS: GO history. The player has won several titles and awards in his esports career.

After retiring from CS: GO, Shroud decided to concentrate on content creation. He used to play several games on his daily livestreams, including Valorant. Now, the streamer will use his skills to compete in Riot's FPS shooter title.

