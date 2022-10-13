Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass: Release date, weapon skins, player cards, and more

A new Act is on the horizon for Valorant players as Riot Games is gearing up to launch Episode 5 Act 3 later next week. Act 3 will bring a plethora of things to the competitive FPS, including a fresh Battlepass filled with sprays, gun buddies, skinlines and the long-anticipated Indian Controller Agent, Harbor.
A new Battlepass means players get to grind to unlock all that the pass has on offer. Each Act pass brings 55 tiers and players will have two months to complete the entirety of it. Although Valorant's Battlepass does provide free rewards, the majority of the cosmetics are locked behind a Premium version that costs 1000 Valorant Points (VP).
So when is the new Battlepass coming out and what does it bring?
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass releases later next week with three new skinlines, fresh sprays, player cards & more
Riot Games will release Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass next week on October 18 in-game. The content for the same is as follows:
Weapon Skins
Act 3 Battlepass will feature three different weapon skin lines for players to get a hold of. The skin lines encompass a wide array of weapons. These are as follows:
- Iridian Thorn: Bucky, Judge, Melee, Operator, Sheriff
- Rune Stone: Bulldog, Marshal, Odin. Shorty
- Starlit Odyssey: Ghost, Guardian, Spectre, Vandal
All of these cosmetic gun skins are locked behind the Premium version of the Battlepass. The free tier will reward a sidearm skin upon the completion of the Battlepass.
Player cards
These cosmetic images are equipped by players in-game. They are featured at different places during the game, like in the lobby, as a banner on the loading screen and when a player sees who killed them in-game. There are upwards of 300 player cards present in Valorant.
Act 3 Battlepass has the following player cards:
- Astral Conduit
- Grand Designs
- Harbor ID
- Icebox Schema
- Iridian Thorn
- Rune Stone
- Sneakerhead
- Unearthed The Bracelet
- Unearthed The Gauntlet
- Unearthed The Mask
- Unstoppable Omen
- Written In The Stars
- Epilogue Sneakerhead
Gun Buddies
These are weapon charms that players can attach to their weapons to add a bit of personality. Valorant currently has plenty of interesting gun buddies. The upcoming Battlepass will add more.
Act 3 Battlepass has the following gun buddies:
- Can't Break Me
- Corbin's Light
- Ep 5 Act 3 Coin
- Halo Halo
- Iridian Thorn
- Ornamental Commander
- Rune Stone
- Shell Song
- Star Lotus
- Epilogue - Shell Song
Sprays
Spray is one of the favorite cosmetic items for Valorant players. Players are able to equip three spays for matches: one for pre-round, one for during the round, and one for post-round.
Act 3 Battlepass has the following sprays:
- Breach's Approval
- Sketchy AFK
- Treat Those Burns
- Always Watching
- Fascinating
- Fill Your Card
- Hawk Out
- I Sleep
- Mind Blown
- No Vision
- See You Next Round
- Simple Instructions
- Surprise! It's A Tiger
- Unconditional Surrender
- Written In The Stars
There's a lot in store for players in Valorant next with the release of Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass. Riot Games will also introduce Harbor, the next Controller Agent.