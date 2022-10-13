Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass: Release date, weapon skins, player cards, and more

A new Act is on the horizon for Valorant players as Riot Games is gearing up to launch Episode 5 Act 3 later next week. Act 3 will bring a plethora of things to the competitive FPS, including a fresh Battlepass filled with sprays, gun buddies, skinlines and the long-anticipated Indian Controller Agent, Harbor.

A new Battlepass means players get to grind to unlock all that the pass has on offer. Each Act pass brings 55 tiers and players will have two months to complete the entirety of it. Although Valorant's Battlepass does provide free rewards, the majority of the cosmetics are locked behind a Premium version that costs 1000 Valorant Points (VP).

So when is the new Battlepass coming out and what does it bring?

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass releases later next week with three new skinlines, fresh sprays, player cards & more

Riot Games will release Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass next week on October 18 in-game. The content for the same is as follows:

Weapon Skins

Some of the skins included in the upcoming Battlepass (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

Act 3 Battlepass will feature three different weapon skin lines for players to get a hold of. The skin lines encompass a wide array of weapons. These are as follows:

Iridian Thorn: Bucky, Judge, Melee, Operator, Sheriff

Bucky, Judge, Melee, Operator, Sheriff Rune Stone: Bulldog, Marshal, Odin. Shorty

Bulldog, Marshal, Odin. Shorty Starlit Odyssey: Ghost, Guardian, Spectre, Vandal

All of these cosmetic gun skins are locked behind the Premium version of the Battlepass. The free tier will reward a sidearm skin upon the completion of the Battlepass.

Player cards

Playercards included in the Battlepass (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

These cosmetic images are equipped by players in-game. They are featured at different places during the game, like in the lobby, as a banner on the loading screen and when a player sees who killed them in-game. There are upwards of 300 player cards present in Valorant.

Act 3 Battlepass has the following player cards:

Astral Conduit

Grand Designs

Harbor ID

Icebox Schema

Iridian Thorn

Rune Stone

Sneakerhead

Unearthed The Bracelet

Unearthed The Gauntlet

Unearthed The Mask

Unstoppable Omen

Written In The Stars

Epilogue Sneakerhead

Gun Buddies

Gun Buddies included in the Battlepass (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

These are weapon charms that players can attach to their weapons to add a bit of personality. Valorant currently has plenty of interesting gun buddies. The upcoming Battlepass will add more.

Act 3 Battlepass has the following gun buddies:

Can't Break Me

Corbin's Light

Ep 5 Act 3 Coin

Halo Halo

Iridian Thorn

Ornamental Commander

Rune Stone

Shell Song

Star Lotus

Epilogue - Shell Song

Sprays

Battlepass Sprays (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

Spray is one of the favorite cosmetic items for Valorant players. Players are able to equip three spays for matches: one for pre-round, one for during the round, and one for post-round.

Act 3 Battlepass has the following sprays:

Breach's Approval

Sketchy AFK

Treat Those Burns

Always Watching

Fascinating

Fill Your Card

Hawk Out

I Sleep

Mind Blown

No Vision

See You Next Round

Simple Instructions

Surprise! It's A Tiger

Unconditional Surrender

Written In The Stars

There's a lot in store for players in Valorant next with the release of Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass. Riot Games will also introduce Harbor, the next Controller Agent.

Poll : 0 votes