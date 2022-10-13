How to check purchase history on Valorant in Episode 5

Even though Valorant is a free-to-play title, there are plenty of ways to use money in-game. For those who wish to see how much they have spent in-game, there is a simple way to do so provided by Riot Games.

It is not compulsory for Valorant players to invest their money in-game to succeed, win 1v1s, or climb the competitive rank ladder. But one will be hard-pressed to find a gamer who does not agree that Riot Games' cosmetic items bring a unique flavor to the 5v5 first-person shooter title. So how can players check how much they have spent on the popular game?

How can players check how much they have spent in Valorant

To find out the total amount that they have spent in-game, players need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Go over to Riot's official purchase history page for players. You will have to log into your account before you can see your history.

Once you have logged in, you will be able to see the tab 'Get my purchase history'. Press it.

Now, you have access to your complete purchase history and will be able to account for every penny you have spent in-game.

Allure of cosmetics in Valorant

There are plenty of things that absolutely do not affect the gameplay, including cosmetics. Riot Games keeps churning out one excellent weapon skin bundle after another, some of which have beautiful animations and finishers. Who doesn't want to see that pesky enemy Yoru being chained and dragged into hell with the Prelude to Chaos bundle?

Furthermore, once these bundles are taken off the in-game store page, individual skins appear randomly as daily offerings, which means players will never know when the cosmetic item they are waiting for will arrive. They are also available at discounted prices during the periodic Night Market event.

Other than the cosmetic weapon bundles in Valorant, Battle Passes arrive with each act, bringing sprays, cards, buddies, skinlines, and more. While they are not as premium as the higher-priced weapon bundles, BPs provide a bunch of items as players complete each of its levels.

Gamers may also invest cash in Valorant to complete the Battle Pass or Character levels to unlock the items on offer. Another invaluable item that is often in shortage is Radianite Points, which players can purchase with real-life money.

Agent Harbor coming to game

Act 2 of Episode 5 will come to an end in less than a week, and a new chapter will bring a new BP. Act 3 will also likely mark the debut of the upcoming Agent, Harbor. Riot Games recently released an Agent trailer that featured a number of his abilities.

The Indian Controller Agent will likely have the ability to call forth a Tidal Wave and place an impenetrable water bubble. From the looks of things, it seems like he'll be a great addition to the current roster and someone that players would love to have on their team. Only time will tell how his introduction will affect the current Valorant meta.

