Valorant showcases Harbor and his abilities in the latest Agent trailer 'Turn the tides'

Valorant recently dropped the Agent trailer for the hotly-anticipated next Agent, Harbor, and the character and its abilities look sleek in the video. Spanning two prominent Indian cities, with one featuring a road chase and another an expedition for an artifact, the developers have once again managed to capture the imagination of their players through their animation and storytelling.

The official Agent trailer, titled 'Turn the tides', comes a couple of days after Riot Games confirmed the name of the upcoming Agent and provided a glimpse at him. For the longest period of time, he was known by players as Varun Batra and the codename 'Mage'.

While Valorant players will be eagerly waiting to try Harbor out in-game, the new trailer provides a deeper look at everything he is about.

Harbor's Agent trailer in Valorant focuses on powerful abilities and Indian background

Not much is known regarding what Harbor's abilities will be in Valorant, which has given rise to plenty of speculation and leaks. Gleaned from various official sources, it was clear that he has the power to manipulate water. It was also rumored that the Agent will have the power to place impenetrable water bubbles. The trailer provides a fleeting glimpse at some of them.

The official Agent trailer begins in Delhi with two bikers chasing Harbor, on a bike himself, through the narrow by-lanes of Delhi. The former indiscriminately shoot from time to time before the latter takes one out with a small circular machine, that shuts down the bike, and the other by calling forth a wall of water.

The fallen biker takes a few more shots at Harbor which hits his bike. With his vehicle compromised, he makes a jump off a ramp ahead. As Harbor explains why he was being chased by those gunmen, the action shifts to two months ago in Mumbai.

In Mumbai, Harbor and another REALM operative, Captain Greaves, are visiting an archeological site that houses a powerful relic - a golden wristlet with strange inscriptions and five rings. When they chance upon it, the wristlet latches itself onto Harbor.

The powerful relic (Image via Valorant)

Both of them realize that the artifiact is different than the other ancient relics they have come across in the past in their line of work. Greaves turns on Harbor and tries to take it by force when the latter escapes. Harbor gets tagged as "gone rogue" soon after and thus REALM begins hunting him.

The video cuts back to the present where Brimstone catches Harbor mid-air and pulls him onto the Vulture. Brimstone hands Harbor a gun and welcomes him to Valorant. With the Agent trailer now released, it is only a matter of time before the water-bending Indian Agent is introduced to the popular game.

