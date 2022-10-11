Valorant’s latest Harbor tease shows him blocking bullets with an impenetrable bubble

Valorant's official Twitter account recently shared an announcement image for Harbor, the upcoming addition to the game's Agent roster. The community has been waiting for the 20th playable character for some time now. The latest tease also hinted at one of the abilities for the Agent that matched those that were leaked earlier.

While it was expected that Riot Games would introduce a new Agent with Act 2 of Episode 5, Valorant players are yet to see the character's addition to the game. After several teases and mentions in-game and by the devs, the latest image is the first time that players have caught a glimpse of the next Agent.

Valorant's upcoming Agent Harbor could very well have an impenetrable shield ability to block bullets

The latest image shared by Riot Games showcased Harbor's face, a shot of him on a motorcycle in front of a high wave, a figure with a helmet on, and some scattered visuals in the background. Players earlier knew the new Agent's by his codename Mage.

Fans who looked at the image with an eagle eye would notice a bulging water bubble jutting out of the wave and covering Harbor on his motorcycle. Upon zooming in, it can be seen that there are certain ripple marks on that bubble.

These look like impacts from bullets hitting the surface of the bubble, which would indicate that these bubbles are impenetrable. This is in line with the leaked set of abilities that came out in August. On that list, the signature ability of the Agent lets players place an impenetrable bubble that bullets cannot pass through.

Given that Harbor is going to be a controller in-game, it will be interesting to see how an ability like this plays out in the current meta in Valorant. This also begs the question of whether the other abilities mentioned in that earlier leak will come true.

The leaked set of abilities for Harbor are as follows:

Vision Taker (C) - Equip a distortion wall launcher. Fire to create a small line of distortion. Enemies will get briefly blinded if they walk through.

Tartarus Pit (Q) - Equip a tartarus charger. Fire to launch a crippling shot that deals some damage and slows players within its zone.

Bubble (E) - Equip bubble and enter into a phased state to place down a bubble by pressing the ability key. Acttivate to create an impenetrable bubble. Bullets cannot pass through.

Golem (X) - Equip the golem doll. Fire to throw down the doll. All teammates in the radius will get a regeneration buff and enemies will get a decay debuff. Lasts for a duration or until destroyed by enemies.

Readers should keep in mind that these abilities were merely leaked and could very well turn out to be false. Although the latest image does hint towards Harbor having the ability to utilize an impenetrable bullet, nothing is known for sure until we see the man in action in Valorant.

Given that Riot Games has finally released an official image for the Agent, it is only a matter of time before we see the trailer and the eventual release of Harbor in Valorant.

