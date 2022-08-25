Shields, dolls & more: Valorant's upcoming Agent "Mage" abilities reportedly leaked

Although a new Valorant Agent was not launched with patch 5.04, players are well aware that a new addition to the Valorant Protocol is looming ahead. Current reports suggest it will be an Indian Agent going by the name of Varun Batra. Furthermore, recent leaks have showcased their abilities, which interestingly include shields.

Valorant Acts are usually marked with the introduction of new maps or new Agents. While Episode 5 Act 1 saw the launch of Pearl, the first map on Omega Earth, players were expecting to see the launch of the 20th Agent with Act 2 of the current Episode, but sadly that was not the case.

Note: The leaked abilities mentioned in this article are not confirmed and may be changed at Riot Games' discretion.

Valorant's upcoming Agent's abilities leaked

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT New plays, new whiffs, new act—all you. Climb to new heights in DIMENSION: Act II. New plays, new whiffs, new act—all you. Climb to new heights in DIMENSION: Act II. https://t.co/0MlhzHxLwP

Shared on the game's subreddit by the user u/Fun_Professional_480, the post contains a look at all the abilities of the new Agent, who is reportedly codenamed Mage. Among the list, one of the most interesting ones is the availability to create an impenetrable bubble that bullets cannot pass through.

According to the leak, the upcoming Agent's abilities are as follows:

Vision Taker (C) - Equip a distortion wall launcher. Fire to create a small line of distortion. Enemies will get briefly blinded if they walk through.

Tartarus Pit (Q) - Equip a tartarus charger. Fire to launch a crippling shot that deals some damage and slows players within its zone.

Bubble (E) - Equip bubble and enter into a phased state to place down a bubble by pressing the ability key. Acttivate to create an impenetrable bubble. Bullets cannot pass through.

Golem (X) - Equip the golem doll. Fire to throw down the doll. All teammates in the radius will get a regeneration buff and enemies will get a decay debuff. Lasts for a duration or until destroyed by enemies.

This is a robust set of abilities and utilities that are surely going to affect the current meta. Players will be scampering to get their hands on the Agent by unlocking it as soon as Riot Games launches it on the server. It will also be interesting to see how the Agent's introduction affects the overarching Valorant lore and narrative.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks For context: A lot of this stuff will change. The Image that what was leaked was by probably QA.



The agent model is still not in which I find weird as by this time in development Fade already had her model in. Fade also went through some changes before release. Expect change. For context: A lot of this stuff will change. The Image that what was leaked was by probably QA.The agent model is still not in which I find weird as by this time in development Fade already had her model in. Fade also went through some changes before release. Expect change. https://t.co/BNKDEGu8Bs

For now, it is known that Varun Batra is the keeper of Valorant Legion's new power source and is a REALM operative. Fade reached out to her contact at REALM only to learn that Batra was no longer employed by them but was under investigation for the theft of a priceless artifact.

Interestingly, this artificact can be tied to the ultimate ability that has been mentioned above where the new Agent equips and throws a golem doll. The leaked list has gotten players excited to try Mage out when he finally comes.

Riot Games is currently gearing up for the second iteration of Valorant Champions, taking place in Istanbul with 16 professional teams vying for the crown. Much like last year, the event is accompanied by an exclusive collection bundle that this time around brings a Phantom skin and a Butterfly Knife.

