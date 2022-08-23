Valorant update 5.04 (August 23) patch notes: Episode 5 Act 2 goes live, Competitive reset, Champions Event Pass, and more

Valorant patch 5.04 will be dropping in a few hours, bringing with it Episode 5 Act 2 and a considerable number of updates and in-game collectibles.

While a new Agent is not on the cards this time around, the update will introduce a new battlepass, the 2022 Champions bundle, custom crosshair features, Champions Event Pass, and much more.

Act 2 will launch with a New Battlepass, Champions Event Pass, Champions Bundle, and the new Crosshair Copy/Settings Features. | There will be no new Agent or Map Changes with Act 2.

Since the patch is going to be significantly large, the Valorant servers will be temporarily taken down at the following regional timings:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/20222 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 06:00 PDT

For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant update 5.04 official patch notes

Watch Champions on the respective dates to earn the drop.



Fire Title : Aug 31 - Sept 13

Champions Curse Spray : Sept 16-17

Watch Champions on the respective dates to earn the drop.

Fire Title : Aug 31 - Sept 13

Champions Curse Spray : Sept 16-17

VCT Champions Hero Card : Watch Finals on Sept 18

1) New Battlepass

The Episode 5 Act 2 battlepass will go live.

2) Rank reset

The Competitive queue standings will be reset with the new Act.

3) Champions Event Pass

A new Event Pass with exclusive rewards will go live to celebrate VCT Champion 2022.

4) Champions Bundle

New limited edition skin line, sprays, emotes, player cards, and more

5) Game System

Riot has added a few quality-of-life improvements to crosshairs.

Added the ability to select a custom crosshair color:

Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary, Aim Down Sights, or Sniper Scope

On the drop-down menu for color, select Custom and input the Hex Code (6-digit RGB) value of the desired color

If a non-Hex code is entered, the crosshair will revert to the previous color.

Added the ability to tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines independently.

Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary or Aim Down Sights >> Inner/Outer Length

Disabling the middle “chain” icon enables independent tuning.

The left slider is for the horizontal line, and the right slider is for the vertical line.

Added the ability to copy spectating player’s crosshair settings

When spectating another player, type “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” to import the crosshair of the player you are spectating and save it as a new crosshair profile

Increased the number of crosshair profiles available from 10 to 15

6) Bugs

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Gatecrash would sometimes leave floor markers in incorrect locations

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can find the complete patch notes on Riot’s official website.

