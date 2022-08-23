Valorant update 5.04 (August 23) patch notes: Episode 5 Act 2 goes live, Competitive reset, Champions Event Pass, and more

Valorant patch 5.04 will be dropping in a few hours, bringing with it Episode 5 Act 2 and a considerable number of updates and in-game collectibles.
While a new Agent is not on the cards this time around, the update will introduce a new battlepass, the 2022 Champions bundle, custom crosshair features, Champions Event Pass, and much more.
Since the patch is going to be significantly large, the Valorant servers will be temporarily taken down at the following regional timings:
- Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 14:00 PDT
- Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/20222 at 06:00 PDT
- Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 20:00 PDT
- Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 14:00 PDT
- Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 06:00 PDT
- North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 06:00 PDT
For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Valorant update 5.04 official patch notes
1) New Battlepass
- The Episode 5 Act 2 battlepass will go live.
2) Rank reset
- The Competitive queue standings will be reset with the new Act.
3) Champions Event Pass
- A new Event Pass with exclusive rewards will go live to celebrate VCT Champion 2022.
4) Champions Bundle
- New limited edition skin line, sprays, emotes, player cards, and more
5) Game System
- Riot has added a few quality-of-life improvements to crosshairs.
Added the ability to select a custom crosshair color:
- Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary, Aim Down Sights, or Sniper Scope
- On the drop-down menu for color, select Custom and input the Hex Code (6-digit RGB) value of the desired color
- If a non-Hex code is entered, the crosshair will revert to the previous color.
Added the ability to tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines independently.
- Go to Settings >> Crosshair >> Primary or Aim Down Sights >> Inner/Outer Length
- Disabling the middle “chain” icon enables independent tuning.
- The left slider is for the horizontal line, and the right slider is for the vertical line.
Added the ability to copy spectating player’s crosshair settings
- When spectating another player, type “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” to import the crosshair of the player you are spectating and save it as a new crosshair profile
- Increased the number of crosshair profiles available from 10 to 15
6) Bugs
- Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Gatecrash would sometimes leave floor markers in incorrect locations
Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can find the complete patch notes on Riot’s official website.