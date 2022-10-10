Valorant’s upcoming Agent Varun Batra will be named “Harbor”

The Valorant fandom is extremely hyped about the upcoming Indian Agent, who is set to join the roster in Episode 5 Act 3. Riot Games has been teasing Varun Batra's lore through in-game Easter eggs and short teasers. That said, in a recently released poster for the upcoming Agent, developers officially confirmed his name as "Harbor."

Hailing from India, Varun Batra will reportedly hone the power of Water to control sites and provide strong support to his team. His introduction is expected to bring about a much-needed change in Valorant's Controller meta.

Valorant's Varun Batra to be named "Harbor": What does it indicate?

Several fans and informants have speculated on Batra's connection to Water ever since the initial leaks showed up. This was largely due to his first name, which is quite similar to that of the Hindu God of Oceans, Varuna.

Many also pointed out how Agents like Phoenix, Jett, and Sage represent three essential elements of nature, Fire, Air, and Earth, respectively. Astra is said to represent a lesser-known element of the name 'Ethereal' or Aether.

Currently, none of the Agents in Valorant Protocol represents the fifth and last prominent element, Water, and "Harbor" is expected to fill the gap.

According to popular definition, "Harbor" refers to a protected area of water where ships can take shelter and features artificial structures like piers. A common term for harbor is "Port". This further confirms that Batra will feature water-bending skills.

A new teaser on Valorant's Twitter handle has sparked further speculation. It showcases a mysterious circular object, which resembles Cypher's Cyber Cage, falling out of a metallic holder. With this visual, Riot may be hinting at one of Batra's abilities or an upcoming Cypher buff that the team once promised.

Harbor is a suitable name for a Controller Agent meant for honing the power of Water and providing support to his team. However, Riot Games hasn't confirmed the name yet. Hence, fans should take the leak with a grain of salt.

From the looks of it, Riot Games is gearing up to release an extensive Agent trailer for Varun Batra. Fans will soon get to learn a lot about "Harbor," his abilities, and fate. In September's State of the Agents, John “RiotMEMEMEMEME” Goscicki had hinted that Batra's abilities would be able to cover large open areas, just like Viper.

Previously, multiple teasers revealed that he is being chased by Valorant Protocol and REALM at the same time. Furthermore, one of the latest teasers gives fans a glimpse at how "Harbor" can bend water against gravity. It also showcases a vigorous chase on motorcycles across an Indian highway, which is expected to be the premise of Batra's introductory trailer.

