What to expect from Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: Release date, new Agent, rank reset, and more

Valorant's third and final Act in Episode 5 of 'Dimensions' will hopefully commence in the next couple of weeks. Episode 5 Act 2 hasn't been very eventful in terms of content. Thankfully, fans expect Riot Games to make up for this deficit with the upcoming update.

The free-to-play game is known to host three Acts in every episode, each featuring a separate battle pass and new in-game content, which generally includes Agents, maps, weapon collections, game modes, and more.

Riot Games usually sticks to releasing new Agents every two/three Acts, thus adding variety to the meta. However, new maps and game modes are offered less frequently to maintain a balance in the learning curve for beginners. Lastly, new weapon collections appear every couple of weeks, letting fans build an exquisite inventory of their own.

What can one expect in Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3?

The upcoming Act will be a much-needed update to the game's prevailing state. Episode 5 Act 2 didn't bring much change other than the usual battle pass and weapon collection. Popular speculations regarding the update's content turned out to be incorrect, thus, inducing disappointment among fans.

Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 is expected to introduce a new Controller Agent that Riot Games has been teasing for a long time. Additionally, players will also receive a new battle pass, new weapon collections, and possibly more content. According to official information, the ongoing Act will end on October 17.

Varun Batra is expected to enter Valorant's roster in the upcoming Act

One of the most anticipated highlights of Episode 5 Act 3 involves a new Agent. Hailing from India, Varun Batra will be joining the roster as a Controller, as hinted by Riot several times. Moreover, the lore behind his origins is extremely interesting.

Batra is a known fugitive of Realm, a covert taskforce, after he stole a precious and powerful artifact. As a result, operatives of the organization have been trying to locate and defeat Batra. However, Valorant Protocol also took up the challenge of finding the Indian man before Realm.

Tidbits from the aforementioned lore have been teased through Easter eggs in-game. Riot Games also released a teaser that showcases two existing Agents narrowing down Varun's location in the heart of India. Players also found an audio tape of two Realm operatives discussing the capture of Batra. All these hints point to a new Agent trailer.

New game mode

Informants hinted at an upcoming game mode called Hurm a couple of months back. It will feature a team-deathmatch format, but with Agent abilities enabled. In it, the first team to reach 100 kills will win.

Fans had expected the new game mode to drop in Act 2. However, the developers didn't offer anything majorly interesting in it, owing to the Valorant Champions 2022. Riot hasn't confirmed anything regarding Hurm yet. However, there's a fair chance that it may show up in Episode 5 Act 3.

New battle pass and weapon collections

Riot Games never fails to offer a new battle pass in every Act. As always, the upcoming one will bring a 50-tier progression-based reward system that will offer players two options: free and premium. One can buy the premium BP for 1,000 VP, which unlocks a multitude of exclusive rewards. The free pass also offers gun skins, radianite points, sprays, and player cards, but premium users will obviously receive more benefits.

Riot usually releases a new weapon collection every other week and also at the beginning of every Act. Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 isn't going to break the trend. However, it is unknown what the upcoming collection will look like.

Rank reset

Lastly, Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 will reset all players' ranks in the competitive queue. One will have to unlock it by playing a ranked game after the Act begins.

Players still have about a week to improve their position on the ranked ladder in the current Act. The new one will likely begin on October 18, a day after the ongoing one Act ends.

The upcoming Act will be deployed through a new patch right after a four-hour-long maintenance period. Riot Games is yet to announce the maintenance schedule. The update may also bring more changes like quality-of-life improvements related to Agents and maps, new UI features, bug fixes, and more.

