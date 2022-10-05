New Valorant shooting range recording with patch 5.07 unfolds Varun Batra’s dispute with Realm

The developers have repeatedly used Valorant's practice range to deploy Easter eggs for fans. The latest update added an NPC in the form of Cypher, who stands right outside his office. Moreover, the laptop inside his office features a recording that exposes essential lore elements regarding Valorant's upcoming Indian Agent, Varun Batra.

VALORANT Leaks @valorantleaksEN Cypher has been added to the Range and has a new audio recording in his room where two REALM agents discuss their mission to eliminate Varun Batra! | #VALORANT Cypher has been added to the Range and has a new audio recording in his room where two REALM agents discuss their mission to eliminate Varun Batra! | #VALORANT https://t.co/BDK8qYqRlj

Valorant's patch 5.07 went live on October 4, exposing players to a new and exciting in-game meta. Alongside Agent changes, the patch added essential bug fixes, a new inventory feature, and massive modifications to the Fracture map. However, Riot Games also left a few surprises that players can discover upon exploring the training grounds.

Two Realm operatives are trying to spot Varun Batra before Valorant Protocol and defeat him

The new recording, available in Cypher's office near the shooting range, reveals the intentions of Realm, a covert multinational task force that deals with historical artifacts and antiques, protecting such items from the black market trade. Two task force operatives are looking to spot Varun Batra before Protocol does.

As teased by Riot earlier, Varun Batra is a former employee of Realm and is reportedly on the run after stealing a powerful and priceless artifact from the task force's custody. The new recording tipped that Captain Greaves is after Batra's life and intends to deal with him in an ugly way.

Interestingly, one of the operatives on the mission had difficulty believing Captain Greaves, who declared Batra a traitor. He didn't see a point in harming Batra and called the latter a hero. Moreover, he also had a different Indian accent, suggesting an unexpected outcome.

The developers also added a new tidbit to Brimstone's office, which players can access by advancing through an underground passage in the practice range. His laptop features a new email message from Captain Greaves, threatening Valorant Protocol and discouraging them from pursuing Varun Batra.

The new recording in Cypher's office could be an official audio teaser from Riot Games, indicating that Varun Batra will join Protocol soon. The audio teaser also comes with a faint picture of what appears to be the Indian hero's abilities against Realm.

The community was heavily anticipating the Indian Agent to join the game in Episode 5, Act 2, just after rumors of him being a water-based Radiant first popped up. However, Riot Games skipped on releasing a new Agent in the ongoing act and only added mandatory features.

This time, speculations largely hint at Batra's introduction to the roster in the upcoming act of Valorant's timeline, which will be released in little more than two weeks.

