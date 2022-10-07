Astra and Killjoy track down location of Valorant’s upcoming Agent in new teaser

The community is heavily anticipating the entrance of Valorant's newest Agent, Varun Batra, in the upcoming Act. Amid the rising hype, Riot Games has now released another interesting teaser that possibly hints at his whereabouts.

The developers have constantly been offering clues about the Agent's origins and backstory. As showcased in the latest teaser, prominent Valorant characters Killjoy and Astra have possibly pinpointed Batra's current location in one of India's iconic cities.

Valorant's Agent 21: Where is Varun Batra hiding?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Spotted on The Range—catch Cypher with intel on the next Agent. Spotted on The Range—catch Cypher with intel on the next Agent. https://t.co/PkUsscEx0i

Patch 5.07 added an Easter egg to Valorant's practice range, narrating the ongoing situation in Batra's life, who is now on the run after stealing a powerful artifact from Realm's custody. According to the audio tape in Cypher's office, two Realm operatives are looking to locate the fugitive before Valorant Protocol does.

One can also access a voice message from Astra in Brimstone's office below the practice range, where she declares that they must find Batra before Realm does. This explains why she and Killjoy were showcased trying to locate Varun in the latest teaser.

Killjoy analyzes Astra's hand, which seems to have caught foreign energy molecules. Upon completion, the screen showcases the Indian subcontinent and finally zooms into a more definite location. A message stating "standort ermittelt" appears — which is German for "location determined" — with a marker pointing at a location close to New Delhi. Batra has possibly taken cover in India's capital to maintain distance from his enemies.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Jald hi milte hain. Jald hi milte hain.

The developers have teased the origins of the upcoming Agent to be rooted in India from the very beginning, apart from his name being a major hint in itself. Batra is also set to join the Controller class alongside Viper, Omen, Astra, and Brimstone. While his country of origin is well known, fans were awaiting more lore pointing toward his present location.

Teasers like the latest one will only confirm official intentions of adding Varun Batra to the roster soon. Apart from him being a Controller Agent, fans are yet to learn about Batra's abilities in detail. Many theorists have speculated about him being a water-based Agent. This is because his moniker, Varun, bears a similarity to the name of the Hindu God of Oceans: Varuna.

The latest voice recording that was added to the practice range also came with a picture that possibly showcases one of Varun's "water-based ability" against a few Realm operatives.

By the looks of things, Riot Games is definitely planning to release an Agent trailer soon. It will showcase Batra’s appearance, abilities, and complete his introductory lore. He will surely be a welcome addition to the otherwise barren Controller department in Valorant Protocol.

