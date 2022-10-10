Valorant going in tandem with League of Legends again, as new Agent teaser confirms Varun's connection to water like Nilah's

Riot Games has just released a new teaser showcasing an interesting action-packed chase scene, supposedly related to the upcoming Valorant agent, Varun Batra. The teaser features a 'curious sighting' that confirms Batra's connection to water, much like the inspired Champion Nilah in League of Legends.

A few days earlier, an audio tape teaser narrated how a covert task force, REALM, was looking to punish the fugitive. Two operatives from the task force are looking to pinpoint Batra from his hideout and defeat him. Similarly, Valorant Protocol is also on the lookout and aims to find him before REALM does.

Valorant's newest agent will hone the power of water, giving Protocol a never-before advantage

The latest teaser features an interesting video blog, starting with a scene from an Indian restaurant called Pagdi Wala Dhaba. The unidentified man behind the camera is accompanied by a lady. Everything seemed normal for the first few seconds, but soon after, water droplets from the man's glass began to gravitate upwards. The vlogger recorded the disturbance as motorcycles rode past the restaurant at incredible speeds.

The aforementioned teaser confirms Batra's connection to water, alongside hinting at part of the lore. Both Protocol and REALM are on the lookout for Batra, and the teaser indicates that he is being chased by either of the two organizations. From the looks of it, Riot is definitely gearing up to introduce the water-based Radiant ahead of Episode 5 Act 3's commencement. Fans can expect the trailer to drop anytime soon.

Existing agents in Valorant pose a variety of abilities. The roster has agents utilizing three essential elements of nature, namely earth, air/wind, and fire. With Batra's inclusion, players will finally be able to hone the power of water, which was missing in the popular tactical hero-based FPS game.

Is Varun Batra's abilities in Valorant comparable to Nilah in League of Legends?

Riot Games has been known to take inspiration from its other successful title, League of Legends, while creating new content for Valorant. Varun Batra was initially code-named 'Mage', which is a Champion class in League of Legends. Mages specialize in magic damage, possess great reach, ability-based area of effect damage, and crowd control.

Nilah carries the role of a Marksman in League of Legends. Considering Varun's earlier codename, his abilities will not have an effect similar to that of Nilah's. However, both have their origins in India, and Nilah's abilities are water-based, just like Batra's.

As Riot hinted in September's State of the Agents, Batra will be a Controller Agent in Valorant. He will specialize in providing support to his team in the form of smoke and other abilities that can be used from a distance. The officials also hinted at how Batra would be more like Viper, who is known for her ability to control large areas on sites pretty easily.

