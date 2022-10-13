When will Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass arrive?

Valorant's current season is almost coming to a close. With less than a week remaining before the current season ends, players are already starting to wonder when the Battle Pass (BP) for the next season will arrive.

Valorant BP is an easy way for players to get their hands on cosmetics by playing the game. While there's no way of getting these Passes for free, they're a comparatively cheaper and quicker way of picking up some excellent weapon skins in the game.

When does the Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 BP go live?

The current BP is scheduled to expire on October 18, 2022, and the game shall proceed into the new season following a downtime. Once the servers are back up and the new season begins, the Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 BP will go live, and players can purchase it from within the game itself. Like every other BP, this season's BP will also cost players 1000 VP and feature two separate tracks.

The first is the premium track which will only be available to those who've purchased the BP. There's a free track as well, but that contains a limited number of cosmetics. Collecting the rewards from the free track of the BP does not require any purchase whatsoever.

Like the previous BP in the game, players can expect this Pass to feature at least three skinlines for different weapons. Players must also remember that the weapon skins never make it to the item shop. So the only way to get these skins is by purchasing the BP and then leveling it up.

While Battle Pass remains a highlight for Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, Varun Batra, a.k.a Harbor, is probably the biggest highlight of the upcoming season. It's been a while since the game has seen the inception of a new controller agent. Riot Games has announced that Harbor will indeed be a controller. Although the community is very excited to try out this new agent, their true sentiments about Harbor will be revealed once the agent goes live.

For now, it's expected that Harbor will be going live on October 18 alongside Episode 5 Act 3. It's unlikely that Riot Games will postpone the release date for a season or a brand new agent because they've never really done so before. The developers have also announced gameplay reveal scheduled for October 13, 8:00 am PT. Keeping in mind all these announcements, it's unlikely that there will be any delays in terms of agent or new season release.

Harbor is an agent who can control water, thanks to the relic on his hand. All this was deduced from the trailer released by Riot Games a few days back. From the looks of it, Harbor has a very strong set of abilities that can allow him to dominate the meta if used correctly. It will be fascinating to see how the community reacts to him.

Poll : 0 votes