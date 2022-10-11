Harbor in Valorant: Expected release date, abilities, Agent class, and more

Following speculation-inducing teasers, Riot Games finally announced the in-game codename of Valorant's newest Agent, Varun Batra. Harbor seems to be a very suitable name for the Radiant, considering his ability to bend Water at his will. The developers also revealed Harbor's appearance with an intriguing poster.

Varun Batra's addition to the game's Agent roster was first teased through easter eggs in the practice range. An introductory voicemail planted as a riddle in Brimstone's office had revealed that Fade was actively looking to figure out Batra's location with some help from REALM, an artifact-protecting task force.

Harbor was initially described as the keeper of Legion's new power source. Hence, he is precisely what Valorant Protocol requires right now to decipher Omega Earth's motives. Considering all the teasers, Riot has released in the past few days. The company is possibly gearing up to release a full-fledged trailer for him very soon.

Everything you need to know about Harbor's entrance in Valorant

Fans are yet to know what Harbor's powers will look like. The Agent trailer will showcase a good glimpse of the same. Hence, the fandom is eagerly waiting for Riot Games to launch the trailer, which is expected to drop soon.

Fade, Valorant's latest Agent, joined the Protocol in April this year. She was introduced as part of Episode 4 Act 3. Riot is usually regular with adding new Agents to keep the meta fresh. However, the company broke several hearts when it skipped the release of Agent 21 in Episode 5 Act 2.

Harbor: Expected release date

As of now, Harbor will most possibly enter Valorant's roster in Episode 5 Act 3. The ongoing act will end on October 17, paving the way for the final act of Episode 5 to begin. Riot Games is expected to launch Harbor on October 18, a day after Episode 5 Act 2 ends.

Harbor will summon the power of Water as a Controller

Riot is yet to reveal the exact abilities of the upcoming Indian Agent. However, fans have figured that he will hone the power of one of nature's most essential elements, Water.

As mentioned in September's State of the Agents, Harbor will be able to control an extensive area like Viper. The recently-released poster possibly shows a depiction of two of his abilities. One appears to be a wall of water, much like Viper's wall of toxic gas. The other appears to be water-based smoke.

How will Harbor's addition affect Valorant's meta?

Many fans speculate that Harbor's abilities will be close to Viper's, possibly more vital. He will be the first addition to the Controller Agent class since 2021 when Astra was introduced. Harbor will affect the in-game meta massively.

The latest map in Valorant, Pearl, is pretty difficult to control as most players already know. Only Viper and Astra have proven to be effective Controllers of Omega Earth's underwater representation. With Batra's entrance slated for the upcoming act, players are hoping for the Controller meta to become more legible on Pearl.

As most players would agree, Viper is presently the strongest Controller in Valorant and is versatile on most maps. Harbor is expected to take away some of Viper's fame and be a worthy Controller alongside her.

Riot Games is expected to launch Harbor next week, following the end of the ongoing act and a four-hour maintenance period. A launch/agent trailer will possibly drop soon.

