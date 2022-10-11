Valorant player accused of cheating in Game Changers match against CLG Red found on cheat distribution server

A few days ago, EQ Cerise was disqualified from a Valorant tournament because one of their players was found cheating by the Vanguard software. The team's in-game leader has been vocal about the disqualification because she believed their teammate wasn't cheating and the software had detected a false positive.

She was also of the opinion that the person accused of cheating was bottom fragging in the match, and thus should not have warranted disqualification. They also released an apology following the incident, where they repeatedly mentioned that they weren't at fault.

However, new information regarding the fiasco has surfaced, where the individual accused of cheating was found on a cheat distribution discord server, with the "customer" tag.

Valorant player accused of cheating opens up about the entire situation

Before moving on to the cheating issue, there were a few others that came to light. The individual accused of cheating participated in the said tournament after "faking themselves to be non-binary". This was done with the consent of an individual known as Jenni (@nabiichu), who also happened to be a part of the EQ Cerise team. A screenshot of the conversation can be found here.

The accused further went on to state that their account was flagged by Riot Vanguard because they had previously teamed up with an individual who was using hacks in Valorant. They apologized for lying about their non-binary status as well.

However, as noted by the Anti-Cheat Police Department on Twitter, the aforementioned individual was in fact found on a Valorant cheat distribution server. The individual had the "customer" tag as well, indicating that they had purchased cheats.

Whether they used it or not is a different question altogether, but no one really purchases anything without the intent of using it.

Jenni has also issued an apology for the entire fiasco. While she claimed that she had knowledge of the individuals faking their non-binary status, she had no idea that they were using cheats in Valorant. They further went on to state that they would be taking a step back from the competitive scene and would work on themselves for a considerable amount of time.

The entire Game Changers circuit was built to support individuals who marginalized genders, including, but not limited to, those who identify as female, non-binary, and gender fluid. Seeing such instances of individuals faking their status is very disappointing and goes against everything that the community stands for.

yay @yay im starting to believe game changers is a reality tv show. there can't be this much drama im starting to believe game changers is a reality tv show. there can't be this much drama 😭

And given how controversial the community is becoming with each passing day, it's only a matter of time before people stop taking it seriously. Jaccob "yay" Whittaker, a popular Valorant professional player, recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the community. He equated the entire community to be more of a reality TV show because of the amount of drama that was being showcased.

Riot Games is yet to release the findings of their investigations with respect to the cheating accusations. Their findings and the subsequent verdict will be worth looking forward to.

