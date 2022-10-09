EQ female Valorant pro caught cheating during VCT Game Changers after team IGL mocks CLG on Twitter

The Valorant Game Changers community has been caught up in another controversy. During a recent tournament, an EQ Cerise player was caught cheating, leading to the team being disqualified from the prestigious tournament.

The issue arose during the lower bracket closed qualifiers of the NA VCT Game Changers tournament. In the match between EQ Cerise and CGL Red, a female Valorant pro was caught cheating by Riot Vanguard. Although EQ initially won, Riot Games ruled the match in CGL's favor.

EQ Cerise gets disqualified after female Valorant pro is caught cheating

There have been a lot of arguments and counterarguments with respect to this matter on Twitter. While CGL is elated about the fact that EQ Cerise was disqualified, the IGL of EQ Cerise had a different opinion from the beginning. Moreover, she even took to Twitter to mock CGL Red.

Amber @AmberKittyUwU VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na https://t.co/fb0NVQryGU I'm going on record to flat-out deny this. Our game against CLG was extremely close. The player in question who allegedly was using 3rd party software was bottom fragging that map. If it does come out that my teammate was cheating that sucks. We would have won the match anyways. twitter.com/valesports_na/… I'm going on record to flat-out deny this. Our game against CLG was extremely close. The player in question who allegedly was using 3rd party software was bottom fragging that map. If it does come out that my teammate was cheating that sucks. We would have won the match anyways. twitter.com/valesports_na/…

She believes that Vanguard detected a false positive. The individual accused of cheating was bottom fragging in the match and accused the players on the CGL Red team of maniacal children. She further stated that they would have won the match anyway.

Amber @AmberKittyUwU The fact that these CLG red players get paid and lost to us, and are now calling us dogshit due to a false vanguard claim is disgusting. Wait till riot gives our player a pardon and makes all the CLG players look like maniacal children. The fact that these CLG red players get paid and lost to us, and are now calling us dogshit due to a false vanguard claim is disgusting. Wait till riot gives our player a pardon and makes all the CLG players look like maniacal children.

Members of the CGL Red Valorant roster took to Twitter to ask the other team to buy better cheats next time. This has been going back and forth for a while now. Riot Games is yet to complete a detailed investigation of the incident and will provide a ruling.

If the individual was using third-party software detected by Riot Vanguard, a permanent ban could be in order. However, on the off chance that it was indeed a false positive, it will be interesting to see what action the company chooses to take.

CGL Red will now be facing Gen.G Black, and the winner of the bout will face Evil Geniuses GC in the Valorant Game Changers closed qualifiers lower bracket round 2.

This isn't the first time the Game Changers community has been in the middle of such controversy. A few months back, two individuals belonging to the same community were banned for allegedly harassing another individual over a tea-bagging issue. The individual who was allegedly harassed had linked tea-bagging to sexual assault. Other individuals accused of harassing them were subsequently banned from participating in Riot-backed tournaments for a short time.

While this has been an area of controversy, the VCT 2023 tournament season is shaping up very well. All 30 partnered teams have been announced, and the global community is witnessing some drastic roster changes. While some popular teams haven't received a partnership spot in the upcoming tournament season, smaller teams have secured a chance to prove themselves on a large stage.

The VCT 2023 tournament season is set to kick off in February with a grand tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil, featuring all 30 partnered teams. The tournament winner will bag an additional spot for their region in the 2023 VCT Masters.

While it's good to see a high success rate in the regular VCT circuit, it's rather strange to see the Valorant Game Changers community involved in so much controversy. Hopefully, Riot Games will take swift action to mend these controversies at the grassroots.

