NAVI reportedly in talks with former Valorant world champion cNed ahead of VCT 2023

Thanks to the latest Valorant tournament format introduced by Riot Games for the VCT 2023 season, many major rosters are being shaken up. While some popular teams like Sentinels and LOUD have already received a partnership spot for the upcoming tournament season, several other teams have missed out on this opportunity.

While non-partnered teams won't be seen in the upcoming tournament, individual players from these teams can still be a part of the VCT 2023 season, provided a partnered team signs them to their roster. Because of this, the months of October to February are essentially the transfer season for Valorant's professional scene. Keeping in line with these rules, several teams are making changes to their rosters.

According to online sources, former Valorant world champion Mehmet “cNed” Yağız İpek will reportedly be joining the Natus Vincere roster.

Valorant pro cNed to join NAVI roster for VCT 2023

The deal between Acend and NAVI is yet to be officially completed, but various sources have reported that the deal is already in its advanced stages. Based on the available information, both teams are positive that the deal will go through smoothly.

If the deal with cNed does come through, then NAVI will have completed their roster for the VCT 2023 season. Their updated team will constitute of cNed and the entire FPX roster, barring Ardis “Ardiis” Svarenieks. Ardiis will be joining NRG instead and will compete in the Valorant Americas league for the VCT 2023 tournament season.

This acquisition comes as a relief for both Acend and FPX. Acend was the very first team to win the Valorant Championship back in 2021, facing off against Gambit Esports in the finals. FPX, on the other hand, rose to fame following their victory in the VCT Masters 2022. Unfortunately, Acend hasn't seen that much success over the past year, while FPX, despite making a mark for themselves, failed to secure the title of World Champions at the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament.

With NAVI acquiring players from both these teams, it will be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming VCT 2023 tournament season. Here's what their current line-up looks like:

Mehmet “cNed” Yağız İpek

Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin

Pontus “Zyppan” Eek

Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov

Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (coach)

While nothing has been officially announced yet, the names listed above will likely be on the final roster before they enter the VCT 2023 tournament season. With a franchise slot already secured, NAVI will soon be seen participating in the EMEA tournament. However, this will only be after the grand Kickoff Tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil comes to an end.

The NAVI organization has been successful in every esports title that they've stepped into. Most importantly, the team is known for their dominating presence in the CS:GO professional scene. They will be looking to replicate that success in Valorant as they step into the VCT 2023 tournament season.

Given the caliber of players that they've signed or are planning to sign, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that the new team may perform exceptionally well in the upcoming tournament season. Once the agreement with cNed is complete, NAVI will likely announce their final roster.

