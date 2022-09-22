"We're determined to build a powerhouse": Acend CEO disappointed over exclusion from Valorant EMEA partnership program

The CEO of Acend Club, Benjamin "Bencb" Rolle recently posted a video sharing his thoughts on not having secured a slot in the upcoming Valorant partnership program. Acend is a very familiar name to VCT viewers who have been following the game's professional scene from the very beginning.

It is still a surprise how the organization did not find its way to franchising, which will soon be a huge part of the VCT ecosystem, starting from next year onwards. Acend was the first ever professional team to win a Valorant Champions tournament back in 2021.

Despite all their efforts, the team has not been selected to be a part of the franchising. CEO Bencb has shared his feelings regarding this news through a video.

Acend Club CEO shares thoughts on not getting picked up for Valorant partnership program

The EMEA team secured the trophy for the first ever Valorant Champions back in 2021. Acend beat Gambit Esports in a 1:2 fashion as the crowd cheered for the EMEA prodigies. Fast-forward to 2022, and the team is not part of the biggest changes made to the VCT ecosystem for now.

Bencb shared his thoughts, mentioning how hard it is to be a successful team and maintain the posture. He said:

"Becoming successful is easier than staying successful."

He also added to this by saying setbacks are a part of the journey. He said:

"No matter where you are in your journey, setbacks will be inevitable."

Bencb mentioned that Acend not making it into the partnership program is a setback for the team, but it will also make them stronger. The team was undoubtedly powerful during Valorant Champions 2021, but also went through a rough patch in 2022.

The team's performances during the EMEA last-chance qualifiers were shaky, and they failed to secure a spot in Istanbul as a result.

Riot Games have already picked their 10 teams from the EMEA region, who are ready to step into the partnership program, ready for franchising. Names like Fnatic and NAVI are already huge in the global competitive esports scene.

Can Acend Club still be in the professional competition?

It is unknown if Riot Games will change the rules of the partnership program any time soon in the future. But right now, Acend is not a franchised team, that much is clear. However, they can still take part in the 21 Challenger Leagues.

The Challenger League will give every single participating team a chance to represent their region on the big stage. Acend can very well compete their way up the ladder. EMEA winners from the Challenger Leagues will be able to compete in the Ascension Tournament. Winners of Ascension can eventually make their way to VCT, where they will also compete against franchised teams.

Acend is a well-known squad and has upset potential to win it all. Bencb's statement could prove correct if the team prepares and beats the Challenger League counterparts. However, they will still need a year to compete in the VCT after winning the Ascension tournament.

