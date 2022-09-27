Na’Vi x Valorant: Natus Vincere advances to sign FunPlus Phoenix roster

Valorant has entered its franchising era, with Riot Games announcing that 30 teams have signed up for the Valorant Partnership Program. These teams and organizations could secure a spot on the top franchising list and be selected by Riot.

As a result, many other teams missed out on the partnership program, instead forcing players to look for individual opportunities. NAVI is one of the big names selected from the EMEA region. The organization has deep roots in multiple esports titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota2.

A is reportedly forming a new roster for their Valorant segment and is discussing taking in the entire roster of FunPlus Phoenix.

Valorant Na’Vi to absorb FPX roster

Riot Games had a rigorous and one-sided selection process for the teams and organizations that had joined the Valorant Partnership Program. Under the contract, all the selected names would be guaranteed a direct slot in the VCT Champions 2023 and the same for the next five years.

The community felt that numerous eligible and fan favorites should have made a list but did not get selected by Riot. One such name is FunPlus Phoenix. FPX has emerged as a powerhouse and formidable team in the recent VCT 2022 event.

FPX is a renowned team after their spectacular performance that lead to them winning the VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. They displayed tremendous growth in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul and acquired the fourth position in the tournament.

Na’Vi has yet to sign with FPX and make a statement. Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks has reportedly opted to look for opportunities individually. If Na’Vi decides to finalize their discussions without Ardiis, they will acquire the rest of the FPX roster.

Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin

Pontus “Zyppan” Eek

Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov

Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (Head Coach)

Na’Vi feels positive about their efforts to sign Ardiis, and it can be speculated that the delay is holding back the official roster announcements.

FPX has a considerable fan base and widespread support. Fans are keenly observing the developments in this deal. Signing a different player to fill for Ardiis can be difficult, considering the roster’s team chemistry and gameplay style.

The official roster has not yet been announced, and it is only speculation. The final list will reveal the names in Na’Vi’s Valorant roster to the masses. The names mentioned are subject to change based on the final decision, and Na’Vi holds most of the cards alone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far