FunPlus Phoenix becomes the crown holder of VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen finally concluded after a stellar final showdown between FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and Paper Rex (PRX) on July 24. After keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with five maps, FPX finally took the crown with an overall score of 3-2.

Paper Rex fans, at the moment, are devastated after the side they were supporting came so close to a win; however, FPX secured the match with their patience. The entire showdown showed how equal the competition was, and every player gave their best during the long tournament.

FPX becomes the champions of VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen with a 3-2 scoreline

The entire match between the best Valorant teams from APAC and EU regions was one of the most interesting ones in the entire VCT 2022. None of the teams were willing to give the match away as the stakes were very high.

FPX took the first map, Bind, by completely pushing Paper Rex to the bottom with a score of 13-3. When this happened, players were mostly of the belief that Paper Rex was done for. But that was not the case.

On Icebox, the second map of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Grand Finals, Paper Rex was ready to keep up with their competitor. After the side dominated the first half, the faith of Paper Rex fans was restored as their performance and chemistry looked a lot better. They finally took the map with a score of 13-7 and made the overall score 1-1.

Since both teams were going neck-to-neck, FPX was not willing to give in to the competition and showed a slow yet dominating playstyle on Fracture. Paper Rex looked great with their aggressive playstyle; however, FPX was ahead of the curve and read Paper Rex' intentions like a book and won the map with a score of 13-7.

Being on match point, things were looking to be in favor of FPX, and all that Paper Rex could do was earn back another chance to still defeat them. Wang "Jinggg" Jie and clutch master Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart from Paper Rex stole the show on Haven. As a result, they were able to humble FPX and made the scoreline even by winning the map with a score of 13-7.

As both Valorant teams landed on Breeze, the decider map, things looked equally critical for both the factions. FPX saw a strong start and won three rounds in a row, leading everyone to believe that the match was decided.

Paper Rex, on the other hand, offered a false alarm and achieved a quick comeback, winning five rounds in a row right after. Their flow really made FPX fear the side a bit as Jinggg was completely presenting himself as a monster

Finally, to win the map, FPX took things slow and employed a methodical approach and won the rest of the first half. In the second half, Paper Rex came back stronger and won four rounds in a row, making people believe everything was in their favor.

That said, another twist was right around the corner as FPX switched from their passive playstyle to a more aggressive one. Paper Rex's flow was totally destroyed with this change in tactics, and FPX flawlessly won each and every map.

This was how a new legendary team came into the spotlight and took the crown to be named the champions of VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. And though Paper Rex's hopes of the APAC region were lost, they had won every Valorant fan's heart with their unique gameplay.

