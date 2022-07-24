"Paper Rex still my favorite team to watch": Sentinels TenZ expresses his likeness towards the team after Valorant Champions qualification

Paper Rex became the first APAC team to qualify for Valorant Champions 2022 via VCT Masters Stage 2 Copenhagen. After reaching the Grand Final of the international tournament, the team confirmed their spot for the annual esports event.

The qualification of the team is one of the most iconic moments in the history of Riot's shooter title. Many professional players have expressed their excitement after Paper Rex's success, and Sentinels' TenZ is one of them.

This article will talk about how fans and players have reacted to Paper Rex's Champions qualification.

Fans and players react to Paper Rex's Valorant Champions 2022 qualification

Sentinel's Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is considered to be one of the best Valorant players in the world. Despite belonging to one of the best rosters in the world, his team did not qualify for VCT Master Stage 2 Copenhagen.

Sentinels still has one last opportunity to qualify for Champions 2022 through the NA Last Chance Qualifier. But regardless of his team's situation, TenZ exhibited excellent sportsmanship and complimented the APAC team on their achievement.

Fans reacted to his tweet with a plethora of comments.

According to TenZ, Paper Rex is one of the most enjoyable esports teams to watch on the global scene. Their aggressive playstyle is something that the NA professional appreciates.

(Timestamp: 12:48)

While talking about Paper Rex's unique approach in a YouTube video uploaded to their official channel, TenZ said:

“They have their own style, and if they’re feeling it, they are really hard to stop.”

The player elaborated on why Paper Rex is his favorite team to watch:

“They’re my favorite team to watch because they’re just wild.”

However, Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty, Sentinel's head coach, seemed slightly divided on the APAC representing the team's performance, but still appreciated their gameplay, saying:

"They are the most creative team, and the hardest to play against. I think they are coming to win Masters Copenhagen. You can't counter their style too."

Sentinels' latest Valorant member, Shroud, was also a part of the conversation. However, when Shroud was asked to pick his preference between OpTic Gaming and Paper Rex, he remained neutral.

Valorant fans from all over the world and the APAC region are very happy with what the team has achieved so far. Now in the Grand Final of VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, Paper Rex faces off against FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) to conclude this tournament.

Fans who are interested in watching these two professional Valorant teams face off against each other can hop on to Valorant Champions Tour's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The match will be hosted live on July 24, at 5:20 CET.

The winner will take a huge first prize of $200,000 USD and the first runner-up will take a prize of $120,000 USD. The stakes are very high for both teams in the final showdown.

