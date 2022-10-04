FPX star Ardiis reportedly set to join NRG Valorant roster

According to multiple online sources, NRG's Valorant roster is set to sign Ardis “Ardiis” Svarenieks, who has showcased a strong presence in the erstwhile VCT Champions 2022 as a part of FunPlus Phoenix. He is currently regarded as one of the best players on the EMEA Valorant circuit.

The ongoing player shuffle season in Valorant esports is currently drenched in speculation and anticipation. While many partnered teams are yet to announce their move, others have claimed some of the best-performing athletes already.

The roster mania has now turned towards the relatively silent NRG of North America. The organization has reportedly selected the final player to complete their team for VCT 2023.

FPX athlete Ardiis may join NRG to complete roster for Valorant's 2023 partnership program

NRG @NRGgg waiting for our VALORANT roster announcement like… waiting for our VALORANT roster announcement like… https://t.co/wyPI0fNdxC

NRG made quite an impression on the fanbase a few days back when sources reported the organization's plans to acquire three of OpTic's former athletes. With Sam "s0m" remaining on the active roster, the team had only one space left for the playing five. Now, it seems FunPlus Phoenix's Ardiis will fill the hole to complete NRG.

FPX was the best-performing EMEA team in Valorant Champions 2022, having secured the fourth spot amidst 16 participants. Apart from the Champions, the ANGE1-led team also placed first in EMEA Challengers and won the Masters Stage 2 held in Copenhagen. Nevertheless, the organization failed to secure a slot in the VCT 2023 partnership program.

Last week, multiple sources reported that Natus Vincere, a partnered team from the VCT EMEA league, is looking to sign the entire FPX roster, apart from one player. Sources claimed that the star athlete, Ardiis, decided to look for other opportunities instead.

Ardiis, a talented flex, has been an integral part of FPX's success in Valorant esports since the very beginning. He is known for his impeccable aim and crosshair-placement skills, and has led his team as a duelist. However, fans have also witnessed him playing the role of an initiator whenever the team needed him to.

Fans are yet to receive an official nod from NRG regarding Ardiis' move. In fact, the decision to acquire OpTic's core team is also awaiting confirmation. With Ardiis' inclusion, the speculated NRG roster will consist of the following athletes:

Pujan "FNS" Mehta Victor "Victor" Wong Austin "crashies" Roberts Sam "s0m" Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

NRG has been hinting at an upcoming roster announcement since yesterday. The organization might confirm the speculated roster very soon.

NRG announced the status of the team's past members, namely Ethos, Eeiu, and Hazed last week, moving them off the roster and categorizing them as restricted free agents. Meanwhile, Tex became an unrestricted free agent due to his contract expiring.

