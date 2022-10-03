Valorant patch 5.07: Riot Games addresses three bugs linked to Killjoy's notorious Turret

Valorant's upcoming patch will include much-needed fixes related to Killjoy's signature (and free) ability, Turret. The popular Sentinel Agent's robotic sentry is an advantageous ability that players can use to gather intel and earn influential damage assists.

Three bugs related to the turret were addressed in PBE 5.07, including the snarl-up that caused the officials to remake one round in a crucial VCT Champions 2022 matchup.

Players have repeatedly requested Riot Games to fix bugs plaguing Killjoy's turret for a long time. Some issues include the sentry turret firing in the wrong direction, deactivating without reason, and firing even after an enemy is out of its sight.

Three fixes directed at Killjoy's Turret are soon to be introduced in Valorant

The popular hero-based tactical FPS title receives regular patches that bring new content, bug fixes, and improvements to existing ideas. Riot Games strives to address all reported issues and even considers suggestions from the community. However, the developers occasionally miss out on complaints, which seems to be the case with Killjoy's turret as well, leading to delays.

If it was so crucial to reset that round between



If it was so crucial to reset that round between @XSET & @FPX_Esports despite both teams expressing they didn't want to replay the round. Surely, it warrants being patched with the upmost importance.

According to notes released on September 23, PBE 5.07 allows players to test three bug fixes related to Killjoy's turret, which are:

The developers patched up a bug that caused Killjoy's turret to deactivate when hit by one of KAY/O's NULL/CMD pulses. The turret is intended to deactivate only when Killjoy is affected by a pulse from KAY/O's knife. One of the bugs caused Killjoy's Turret to fire in a straight-forward direction after firing at an enemy and then losing track of them. The developers reportedly addressed the same in the upcoming patch. Another bug caused Killjoy’s Turret to fire with no target. This happened if the turret went online after being disabled while firing at a target. The developers have now fixed the issue.

It's unclear which of the aforementioned situations caused the commotion in the XSET versus FPX series of Valorant Champions 2022. However, the developers seem to have fixed all the issues related to Killjoy's buggy turret once and for all.

The official patch notes, downtimes, and other timings for patch 5.07 are yet to be announced. However, the PBE 5.07 patch notes have given fans a satisfactory taste of what's about to come. Alongside Killjoy, the developers will also include two fixes related to Breach and Phoenix in Valorant's upcoming patch:

A bug was causing Phoenix to not equip his weapon automatically after Run It Back. It will be addressed in patch 5.07. Breach's ultimate ability, Rolling Thunder, was showing dead enemies who have been hit in the combat report. This issue will also be addressed in the upcoming patch.

Two more tweaks related to gameplay were also included in Valorant's PBE 5.07:

A bug caused the deafening effect to be removed if a player was deafened by multiple sources when the first deafening ended. The developers have reduced the hologram size on the body marker that shows up when dead bodies are turned off.

Apart from fixes, Valorant will receive new and influential changes to some Agent abilities and some much-needed renovations to maps like Fracture and Bind.

